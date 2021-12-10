Jill Biden, the wife of United States President Joe Biden, said in an interview that the concerns of many Americans about her husband's mental health were "ridiculous," claiming that the Democratic leader works nearly 24 hours in a day to build relationships.

The situation comes as many polls revealed that a lot of United States citizens are growing more concerned about the president's mental capacity. From a new poll earlier this month, it was found that more voters believed that he was not mentally fit, with 48% saying the U.S. president was no longer mentally capable of leading the country, as opposed to 46% who said otherwise.

Jill Biden on Husband's Mental Health

In an interview with CBS's Rita Braver at Camp David, the first lady was asked about her thoughts on the increasing concerns over her husband's mental health. Jill was also asked whether or not Biden ever got frustrated, and answered by saying the Democratic leader would make a disparaging remark every once in a while, Redstate reported.

U.S. President Biden is the oldest president in the history of the United States at 79 years old and has been the subject of various social media memes and criticism. The democrat has received scrutiny from political opponents who have repeatedly suggested that he is no longer mentally fit to lead the country.

Read Also: US Wins Latest Appeal To Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange as UK High Court Overturns Previous Decision

During the interview, Jill also opened up about adjusting to life in the White House as the first lady despite working closely with the White House during the time that Biden was the vice president of the nation. At the time, Jill worked with former first lady Michelle Obama and military families.

Jill said that she found the work harder than she first imagined, saying she was surprised by the continuous nature of work needed in the White House. She said that it was not a job to do, but a life to live, Business Insider reported.

Bidens' Efforts

President Biden's wife has helped the Democrat campaign for and with him in successive Senate election bids as well as three bids for the presidency. Jill is a professor at North Virginia Community College and has long been an advocate of free tuition. She previously responded to growing concerns over the dropping of a proposal for free community college from a major social welfare bill.

However, Jill said she understood the reason why Biden decided to cut the proposal, saying she knew it was a compromise. During a CNN Townhall in October, Jill said that free community college was not included as part of the final draft of Biden's Build Back Better bill.

Biden has long been an advocate of the proposal to expand educational opportunities to all Americans and said that the fight for the idea was not over. "I promise you, I guarantee you, we're going to get free community college in the next several years and across the board," said the president, Independent reported.

Jill echoed her husband's comments during the interview with CBS, saying that she knew it was not the right moment for the proposal to come to fruition. However, she argued that it still had the opportunity to get passed somewhere down the road.



Related Article: Joe Biden's New US Attorney for Massachusetts Held Under Scrutiny Over Controversial Background

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.