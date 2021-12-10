Senior NBA Writer Sam Amico recently reported that the number of players and coaches that tested positive for COVID-19 already equaled last year's total numbers.

According to reports, 97 percent of the league is vaccinated, and at least 60 percent have already received their booster shot. But even if this is the case, several coaches and athletes are still announcing their positive diagnoses. Two NBA organizations are also dealing with team-wide outbreaks, and several individuals have gone into quarantine.

On Wednesday, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle entered protocols shortly after his team won over the New York Knicks. It is unclear if Carlisle is positive for COVID-19, but he still announced that he needs quarantine.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday. In his statement, Ujiri confirmed that he's quarantining at home and observing safety protocols while recovering from COVID-19.

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. became the fifth player in nine days to enter health and safety protocols even though everyone in the team is vaccinated.

Chicago Bull, Charlotte Hornets deal with COVID-19 outbreak

According to MSN, Chicago Bulls aren't the only ones dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Charlotte Hornets are still waiting for five of their players to complete their health and safety protocols.

CBS Sports came up with a schedule for the athletes that could not participate in the league because of COVID-19.

The publication revealed that Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant had been sidelined indefinitely because he also suffered a knee injury.

Fellow Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks won't play until Dec. 19. Charlotte Hornets stars LaMelo Ball, and DeMar DeRozan will be out until Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, respectively. Like Coby White and Javonte Green, several other players from Charlotte Hornets will be out until Dec. 14.

LeBron James received conflicting COVID-19 PRC test results

LeBron James also underwent two PCR tests earlier this month and was cleared by NBA's health and safety protocols. According to NBA Communications, James was placed in protocols on Nov. 30 after a series of tests showed varied results. On Nov. 29, James' test revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but a follow-up test confirmed otherwise.

No vaccine mandate at the NBA

The league doesn't have a vaccine mandate for all players as of press writing. Spokesperson Mike Bass said that putting a mandate in place would first require an agreement with the Players Association.

The NBA initially made proposals for a vaccine mandate, but the players' union rejected their vaccination requirements. Unvaccinated athletes are also subjected to stricter health and safety protocols than those already inoculated.

Earlier this week, the unvaccinated players were announced, and those who are not yet fully vaccinated won't be allowed to play games in Toronto starting Jan. 15.

The mandate came from the Canadian government and not from the league. "Any player who is not fully vaccinated and does not have a medical contraindication to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be unable to enter Canada to play in games in Toronto," the league said via USA Today.

