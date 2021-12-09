Former United States President Donald Trump said that if he failed to run for the country's highest position in the 2024 elections, his base was going to be "very angry," marking the latest in the Republican businessman's tease of a presidential run.

Trump's comments came on Wednesday during "The Hugh Hewitt Show", a podcast broadcast that is hosted by the conservative political pundit. During the interview, Hewitt asked the former president which candidate his base would support if he chose not to run in the 2024 elections.

Trump's Potential Presidential Run

While Trump said his base might be angry if he decides to forego running in the 2024 elections, he said that he was focused primarily on making endorsements leading into the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican said he would talk about a potential 2024 presidential endorsement if he decides not to run after the midterms.

Afterward, Hewitt said that conservative pundit John Solomon suggested that Trump should stay the "king" and just lead the Republican party from the rear and be the head state of the GOP, Newsweek reported.

Since Trump left the White House in January following his defeat against Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections, he has continued to tease a potential 2024 run. However, the Republican businessman has stopped short of actually announcing a 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, Trump suggested that he would win the Republican presidential nomination if he actually decided to run for the country's highest position. In November, he also told reports that he would "probably" wait before finalizing a decision on a 2024 presidential run.

Several polls have found that many Republicans still want Trump to be the one to lead the party, remain as a major political figure, and run in the 2024 presidential elections. On Tuesday, a poll that simulated a hypothetical 2024 rematch between Trump and Biden, the votes were virtually tied, Business Insider reported.

Other GOP Candidates

Former President Trump's continued tease of a potential 2024 presidential run has stymied the selection of the next Republican presidential primary. Each of the rumored GOP members that may run in the next presidential elections is struggling to choose between publicly acknowledging their hopes to become the party's nominee or wait for Trump to finalize his decision.

On the other hand, Democrats are keeping a close eye to see the degree of loyalty that the Republican officials show their former president. There are some likely 2024 presidential contenders from the GOP side that have created campaigns-in-waiting, hiring trusted advisers, meeting with donors, and visiting several states to gather support

However, all of these potential contenders know that it could all be for naught if Trump decides to run as the party's presidential nominee. For example, former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel on Wednesday to New Hampshire to meet with GOP donors at a fundraiser for state Republicans.

At the event, conservative activism group Heritage Action is expected to critique the Biden administration in a speech. However, it was noted that Pence did not say whether or not he would refrain from challenging his former superior in the next presidential primary, CNN reported.



