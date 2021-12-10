Researchers have evidence of a crucified Roman slave with an iron nail embedded in the heel to prove the first crucifixion discovered in Britain.

This practice was discovered at Cambridgeshire, where the skeleton dated back to 1,900 years ago is a hallmark in Roman history in the U.K. It was in Fenstanton village in 2017, and it took until 2021 to study the ancient remains and see what could be gleaned.

Roman tradition of crucifixion

According to the Daily Mail, scientists carbon-dated the ancient remains and estimated them to be from 130-337 A.D., and how old the relic is. Estimates from the analysis are that it is a man who is 5'7" and the approximate age of death is 25 to 35 years old. In the grave where he was discovered were telltale indications of a wooden structure he was buried in.

One speculation is that the man was not mounted on a cross as usually done. Instead, it might be a bier or board where the dead man's corpse was placed, cited the Vigour Times.

They thought having only the nail in the heel shows that another board was used during his torment, which is not there. The archeologist said rather grimly the nailed heel was not to keep his weight supported, instead to keep him still while still alive during then crucifixion. The man must have struggled while it was happening to him.

Finding the Roman skeleton is the rarest of proofs regarding getting nailed to a cross. Scholars have come across ancient accounts in written records and nothing more. The evidence of a crucified slave with an iron nail found is a compelling development.

Most of the time, those crucified were viewed like rubbish, but the nails from the corpses are valued more. Then it was as though the victim's nail had magic imbued into it.

Crucifixion as regular punishment for criminals

Why crucifying is accepted by Roman society and why gets it is unclear. But one indicator is that it was done regularly to those of low standing in ancient culture, which is a harsh punishment for criminals, state pariahs, pirates, slaves, to name a few.

Slaves who killed their masters according to the law in Roman times stated the punishment to execution, primarily by getting nailed to the cross. This would be such brutal women, and child slaves were subject to it.

According to the chief of Albion Archaeology, David Ingham; stating the find is the very first proof of the cruel Roman practice, noted Artnet New. He called it an incredible find too, almost impossible to come across.

Another example was discovered in Israel way back in 1986, which was not as sensational as the 2017 discovery. The Israel specimen was not as complete as the Fenstanton one, with the remains reburied but not complete. Archeologists are sure that it's not connected to Christian ways but some unrevealed reason altogether.

To crucify is capital punishment to strangle and exhaust till one dies from hardship, but was not allowed by Constantine the Great (306-337 A.D.) One Cambridge University archaeologist Corinne Duhig confirmed that the man died by crucifying. The evidence of a crucified slave with an iron nail in the heel is one of the first documented relics that is complete compared to the Israeli specimen found in 1986.

