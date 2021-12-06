GOP Representative Devin Nunes of California announced that he will be leaving his congressional seat in the coming weeks to become CEO of former United States Donald Trump's media company.

In a letter, Nunes said that he was going to pursue the opportunity of becoming CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group and that he was leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021. Shortly after his statement, the Trump Media & Technology Group released its own statement confirming that Nunes will become its chief executive officer.

Exit From Congress

Nunes is a close ally of former President Trump and faced the threat of a more-Democratic district amid redistricting prior to midterm elections next year. Previously, the official served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when the Republican party was the majority. At the time, he led efforts to discredit the FBI's Russia investigation and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe, CNN reported.

The former House Intelligence Committee member gained massive support from the right and criticisms from the left after he defended Trump during the alleged interference in the 2016 elections. Nunes said that the opportunity to work as CEO of Trump's media company gave him the opportunity to fight for the "most important issues" that he believed in.

Nunes is also a longtime critic of Big Tech and previously tried to sue Twitter, an effort that was ultimately unsuccessful. In a press release from the Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes said that it was time to "reopen the Internet" and allow for the "free flow of ideas and expression without censorship."

"The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I'm humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world-class team that will deliver on this promise," said Nunes, NPR reported.

Leading Against Big Tech

In a statement by the Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes was called a fighter and a leader. The group said the official will make an excellent CEO of TMTG, with Trump saying that the lawmaker understands what to do to stop the liberal media and Big Tech from what he said was an attempt to destroy the freedoms that made America great.

In a statement released on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Nunes stood by his convictions as the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, carrying the entire weight of the legacy media and Washington establishment. McCarthy said that the congressman was proven right every step of the way.

The House Minority Leader said that there was no one who could be better prepared to compete against Big Tech and the big media cartel. The 48-year-old senior member of the Ways and Means Committee was also a powerful contender to lead the tax-writing panel beginning in 2023 if the GOP won back majority of the House in next year's midterm elections.

But despite optimism from his fellow Republicans, Nunes made the decision to exit the Capitol based on historical trends and results of GOP gains in elections in Virginia and New Jersey last month, NBC News reported.



