Former Sen. David Perdue has not made an official announcement regarding his plans to run for governor of Georgia, but those close to him are convinced that he's hours away from making his bid official.

According to reports, Perdue has the support of Donald Trump, who asked him in September during a rally if he will run in the Republican primary. At the time, Perdue was still unsure of his plans to run for governor, but he reportedly had a change of heart after Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams announced that she was running for governor.

Donald Trump, Brian Kemp falling out

Georgia's current governor, Brian Kemp, is also expected to run for re-election. But he's in danger of losing to Perdue because he no longer has Trump's support.

Trump and Kemp reportedly had a falling out after the latter refused to participate in the ex-POTUS's plot to continue spreading lies about the 2020 election.

The ex-president has been claiming that the 2020 election results were rigged. And when he asked Kemp to side with him, the Georgia governor insisted that there was no proof that Trump was cheated.

According to the New York Times, Perdue will most likely make an official announcement as early as Monday because he wants to ensure that a Republican will be elected governor of Georgia next year.

Abrams is already receiving rave reviews and support from Georgians, even though the majority of them are Republicans. And Abrams is confident that she could once again get the tables turned, just like what happened when Biden earned more votes than Trump in the state.

Perdue will reportedly seek additional fundraising and an official endorsement from Trump after announcing his gubernatorial bid.

Last week, Kemp told reporters that Perdue told him personally that he had no plans to run for governor. But it's apparent that he changed his mind. Kemp added that he hopes Perdue will stay true to his word. But if he doesn't, the incumbent governor can't do anything about it.

David Perdue has Donald Trump's support

An unnamed Republican who advised Perdue to run for office pointed to a Trump Save America PAC poll that showed the ex-president's endorsement would boost his votes and followership.

"Trump's endorsement matters to Republican voters and he's going to be helpful because this race is important to him," the Republican adviser said via Politico.

Whoever wins in the Republican primary will go head to head with Abrams. Last week, the Democrat announced her candidacy and said she would take down Kemp.

The latter fired back by saying that he would not back down in his fight to ensure that he would continue to serve as governor of Georgia.

Kemp also accused Abrams of running for governor to propel her plans to run for president.

The Republican Governors Association also expressed their support for Kemp before criticizing Abrams. However, those that support the latter know all her contributions to Georgia even when she was not an elected official in the state, according to WSAV.

