Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case.

The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port, Florida house which has been, for weeks, surrounded by people demanding answers from their son. The questions ask about the events that led to the death of Brian Laundrie's fiance, Gabby Petito.

Missing Firearm

Authorities discovered Petito's remains just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and labeled Laundrie as the sole person of interest in the case. The suspect's parents, Chris and Roberta, had their home become a site of intense scrutiny amid the case from both authorities and the media.

In early September, Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home alone after his trip with Petito. It was the last place that the person of interest was seen before officials found his partial skeletal remains in October in a nearby park, the New York Post reported.

The situation comes as Laundrie's parents face potential charges for allegedly tampering with evidence after a crime. Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said that she believed the suspect's parents should be charged with accessory after learning the fact.

The charge is defined in Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute as when a person, "knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts, or assists the offender in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment, is an accessory after the fact."

Chris and Roberta reported their 23-year-old son missing on Sept. 17, more than a month before his remains were discovered on Oct. 20. Last week, the couple's attorney announced that Laundrie's manner of death was determined to be suicide, the Daily Voice reported.

Laundrie Family

The incident also comes after it was revealed that Laundrie's parents discovered one of their guns was missing on the day that they reported their son was missing, said their attorney. Steven Bertolino said that Chris and Robert turned over their firearms on Sept. 17, saying the couple voluntarily surrendered all their guns to law enforcement and they discovered that one was missing. Bertolino said that the Laundries presented the empty gun case to investigators.

The recent events follow the case of Brian Laundrie and his fiancee, Petito, who were traveling on a cross-country journey since July. They began their trip in Florida and were going to New York using the 22-year-old woman's white Ford van, heading west. The couple was documenting their adventure on Petito's YouTube channel, where she planned to start a blog and tell viewers about their new, so-called "van dwelling" lifestyle.

Bertolino said Chris and Roberta kept the information about the missing firearm a secret from the public after talking with law enforcement. The Laundrie family lawyer also said that he had not heard from law enforcement or the FBI if they had found the missing gun that was taken from the couple's possession, People reported.



