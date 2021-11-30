The natural gas crisis exposed the weakness of the European Union that Germany and France are considering nuclear power to avoid another energy shock caused by the natural gas crisis.

One of the options that the two EU members are considering is to avoid the energy crunch happening. Most of Europe is currently dependent on Russian energy sources that have left its members in utmost difficulty.

EU members consider nuclear power sources

For many EU members, the loss of energy autonomy has caused many to fall victims to an energy crunch. For Germany and France, another option is reactivating nuclear power sources for energy independence, reported the Express UK.

The bloc has accused Moscow of controlling the natural gas supplies on the tap, which has caused high gas prices, and member nations are forced to reckon their dependence on Russian gas.

Experts have pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin used this stroke to force Germany to consider getting the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running sooner. This will be a shortcut that will reach Germany and bypass Poland and Ukraine, noted CNBC.

Unexpectedly Germany did not continue certifying the pipeline that made Putin angry at the sudden development that caused him a lot. Due to the suspected energy crunch, many in the bloc want to diversify where they get it, other than what the Kremlin would maneuver them into doing.

France to build nuclear power plants

Emmanuel Macron announced that the building of nuclear power plants is in the works; in the wake of shortages, that would be the best choice to make another natural gas crisis.

One problem with the plan of Paris is that the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to close power plants; this caused problems in the bloc cited New Europe.

This gas shortage has made it crucial for the EU to tackle the thorny issue of balancing nuclear power; and how it impacts the environment once again.

In Germany, ten years ago, it was using nuclear power to generate most of the electricity used by consumers.

According to GlobalData, nuclear power will be decoupled from the energy grid by the end of 2022 with the shift to cleaner and renewable energy. Like other seekers of green energy, which always have solar power and wind power, it will drive the economy of Germany and power homes.

Rohit Ravetkar, a power analyst from GlobalData, remarked that both wind and solar PV had pushed successfully there.

He added that green energy is the key role player in Berlin initiatives in pushing the power demand in the future, with several conventional power plants. What used to be thermal power plants have been converted for energy storage from the excess collected from renewable sources. At peak demand, the extra energy could be diverted for use.

Berlin has maintained that gas-based energy should be developed and modernized, with grids to have energy security.

Paris uses nuclear power for energy creation, so a phase-out is not an optic, though some ideas are developed for France's power options. But in France, a much later target to phase out the energy source has been set, and they have different ideas for generating power and avoiding another natural gas crisis.

