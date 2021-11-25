Police and child welfare officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who died after falling from a 17th-floor window of a Chicago apartment building.

The toddler was identified as Lamar Roach, Jr., of Chicago by the Cook County medical examiner's office on Wednesday, and an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. The youngster may have pulled out a screen in the window before falling from the 17th-floor apartment on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Per Star Tribune, he was discovered in the bushes below and rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he died. The boy's deadly drop occurred at 10:40 p.m., according to police. Tuesday's incident was being examined as a mishap.

According to spokesperson Bill McCaffrey of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the boy's death is also being investigated. McCaffrey said the state agency had not previously spoken with the boy's family.

Meanwhile, a Chicago woman was fatally shot on the same sidewalk where her mother was discovered on Wednesday, only steps from a memorial to her 14-year-old son who was tragically shot over the weekend. On the same street where Kevin Tinker was slain on Sunday, Delisa Tucker was shot in the chest, ABC News reported.

The Chicago Police Department has not stated if the two shootings are linked, and no one has been detained in either incident. However, the loss of Tucker, 31, who lost her son over the weekend and her brother two years ago to gun violence, has left the Roseland neighborhood in Chicago's South Side, where she resided, saddened.

There have been no arrests as a result of any shooting. They claimed they found Tucker laying on the sidewalk after responding to a ShotSpotter alarm on Wednesday morning, but they couldn't find anyone on the street who said they saw the gunshot.

Recent crime in Illinois involving a minor

Her son, an eighth-grader, was shot many times on the same sidewalk on Sunday. Brendan Deenihan, Chief of Detectives, said it was unclear whether the youngster was the intended target.

The fatalities occur as the city nears the end of one of its worst years in recent memory. According to police figures, there have been 729 killings in the city as of November 21 compared to 702 for the same period last year, and the number of gunshot incidents has risen to 3,221 this year compared to 2,960 last year.

The Roseland region has been particularly hard struck by gun violence, with 62 killings reported this year in the district that encompasses Roseland, compared to 42 in the same period last year, according to police department figures.

Today, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the chest on the sidewalk in the Heart of Chicago area while waiting for a rideshare. The adolescent was waiting for a rideshare in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue at 6:35 pm when a car drew up and someone inside engaged him in conversation before shooting him, according to authorities.

The child was hit in the chest, left and right shoulders, and transferred to Cook County's Stroger Hospital, where he was declared dead. This happened just a few blocks from where a 20-year-old guy was shot and badly injured around 20 minutes before.

The incident occurred on South Oakley Avenue in the 2500 block. It was not immediately clear whether the two instances were connected, as per CBS Local.

