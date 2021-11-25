The sunken Spanish village flooded in 1992 emerged after a rare occurrence of low water levels allows the lost remains to see the light of day after three decades, revealing a former community that was covered to allow a reservoir in the area.

Families from the area had no choice but to leave their homes that became underwater ghost towns. Some would call it another community transformed into Spanish Atlantis, drawing parallels because of its submergence.

Submerged Spanish town

The village called Aceredo was abandoned by the families who lived there about 30-years ago when the decision to flood the area became irreversible, much to the regret of those who lived there.

Due to a tragedy way back in 1992, the village got inundated courtesy of a Portuguese hydroelectric plant closing its floodgates. This move caused the rise of the Limea River, which flooded the areas surrounding it, reports the Daily Mail.

Last Monday, low water levels exposed the formerly sunken portions of the community. The area in the Lindoso reservoir had revealed the skeletal remnants of structures that were ruins of houses, farms, grain storage that were part of the Aceredo community who had no option but to leave before waters rose.

Most of the walls of the structure are gone, with window frames remaining. But some have remained still standing and complete, cited the Nation lK.

About 70 houses in the village constructed from stone and wood are partly intact, though most are severely damaged over its submergence. The sunken Spanish town flooded in 1992 still had some roofs complete even after three decades underwater.

Boundaries of former farmland lined by stone walls were discovered, seen as old roads and walkways. These roads and paths connected Aceredo village, where its 120 locals lived until the inundation.

Low water lever expose sunken town

Part of the lake bed was still unexposed and still covered by water, but some of the ground that should be underwater is seen from images taken. People took the chance to examine the remains of the buildings, noted National Geographic.

Watermarks were seen on the buildings that indicated how the water levels were when it was submerged. The paint on the walls had color gone from water exposure.

More artifacts like old cars and personal stuff of previous residents were scattered in the gutted remains. All the metal left got rust away, items like glass bottles were still in the places left in.

Other items like logs and lake debris were resting on structures and piles of stuff where buildings had been standing.

It all started in 1968 when Spain and Portugal agreed to construct the Lindoso dam in the two rivers. Later, residents in Aceredo had to leave. Some would not agree to it, but all left eventually.

Everything came at a price, and many were displaced after, but they were not willing to leave, which was the sentiment.

The Portuguese hydroelectric company EDP talked and settled with all the villagers from the flooded area. An official consensus is 51% had agreed based on the company, but they went ahead anyway.

The sunken Spanish village in Aceredo was visited by former residents and tourists who wanted to see what was once a lively community.

