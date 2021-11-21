In the wake of US President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris's declining popularity, another White House official announced her resignation on Saturday.

Communications Chief of Staff Emma Riley is leaving the West Wing to seek a job in the Department of Labor, citing her microblogging statement. Notably, the statement came on the heels of Ashley Etienne, the vice president's communications director, announcing her departure in the next month.

Though the Communications Chief of Staff did not provide details about her intentions or future involvement with the Democrats, her post implied that she would travel throughout the country with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Her Twitter remark also stated that she would hold the Department of Labor accountable, as per Republic World.

Another Biden administration's staff resigns

Riley also stated that she would join Biden's Build Back Better proposal in addition to the announcement. Notably, the Biden administration recently approved legislation to implement his notion of using post-disaster restoration and recovery as an opportunity to improve a community's physical, social, environmental, and economic problems effectively and efficiently. However, the Congressional Budget Office has yet to assess the total cost.

Meanwhile, the media interprets the back-to-back resignations as a drop in the US President and Vice President's approval ratings. According to a recent poll performed by Fox News, Biden and Harris' popularity has been plummeting since both of them took office earlier this year.

It's worth noting that the United States has seen a number of protests since the Taliban overthrew the democratic government and took control of the war-torn country, sending thousands of Afghans into exile. Apart from domestic backlash, the Biden administration has also faced international criticism.

Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director resigned on Thursday amid reports of internal turmoil in the East Wing. Ashley Etienne, a longtime top adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., served twice as Pelosi's communications director, as well as in the Obama White House.

Polls reveal Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' plummeting approval ratings

The discontent and instability in Harris' office were highlighted in a CNN report this week. The vice president was questioned by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if she feels "misused or underpaid" by the Biden administration. She responded with a chuckle.

As the country prepares for next year's midterm elections, the new data from a Quinnipiac University survey show a degree of voter dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

Only 36% of those questioned approve of President Biden's job performance, while 53% disapprove. In a Quinnipiac University survey, he earned the lowest job approval rating ever.

According to the poll, 46% want Republicans to take control of the House, compared to 38% who want Democrats, and 46% want Republicans to take control of the Senate, compared to 40% who want Democrats.

Independent voters, who usually determine elections, also prefer Republicans in command of Congress: 41 percent to 31 percent in the House and 44 percent to 34 percent in the Senate, respectively. Furthermore, a slim majority of Americans (52%) believe the Democratic Party has shifted to the left.

The president's political party has a history of performing poorly in the first midterm elections following power. In their first midterm elections, Barack Obama and Donald Trump saw their parties lose control of the House of Representatives - 2010 and 2018, respectively, as per Daily Mail.

