United States President Joe Biden is allegedly telling his allies that he plans to run in the 2024 presidential elections amid his growing disapproval rating that revealed how many are increasingly doubtful of his ability to lead the country.

A former senator, Chris Dodd, said that the only thing he has heard from the Democratic president is that he will be planning to run again, something that the former official was glad to hear. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said Biden's words in public were what he firmly believed. He argued that the Democrat would not run if he himself did not like he was capable.

Biden Seeks 2024 Reelection

With Biden's growing disapproval ratings, many have started questioning whether or not the Democratic president will seek reelection. Since July of this year, the U.S. president's approval rating has continued to drop consistently while his disapproval rating grew. According to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight, Biden's approval rating is at 42.5% while his disapproval rating is at 51.8%.

On Saturday, the U.S. president celebrated his 79th birthday, putting his age as another factor in the list of his capabilities for leading the country. On Friday, a released report revealed that Biden had a physical examination where his doctor said that he was "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," Yahoo News reported.

One of the issues that Biden is struggling to address is the rapid surge of inflation in the United States. The Democrat has also fought back against Democratic infighting in Washington and continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's message is primarily aimed to quell assumptions and misinformation about rumors of him not seeking reelection because of his age and growing disapproval rating. It also stifles the hopes of Vice President Kamala Harris and other individuals who may be looking for a presidential run in the 2024 elections.

Support From Progressives

Earlier this month, Biden held a virtual fundraiser where he told a small group of donors that he was looking to run for a second term. His announcement underscored the message that he gave to the nation in March during his first White House news conference that he has never been able to plan about three and a half to four years ahead, the Washington Post reported.

Biden's announcement is followed by a show of support from Rep. Ro Khanna, a leading House progressive who was also a national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. The official said that the Democratic president will receive massive support from liberals if he decides to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

In a statement, the California Democrat said that many progressives will support Biden if he seeks reelection in 2024, adding that the U.S. president certainly has his support already. The situation comes as the Democratic president recently signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will distribute funds to many areas nationwide.

The legislation aims to fund much-needed transportation projects across the United States and comes as Biden continues to work to pass a massive $2 trillion social-spending bill. The proposal aims to provide crucial investments in healthcare and early childhood education, Business Insider reported.



