The second-highest-ranking American military officer has warned that China may one day be able to launch a surprise nuclear attack on the United States, as he revealed new details of Beijing's hypersonic weapons test in July, which sent a missile around the world at more than five times the speed of sound.

"They launched a long-range missile," said General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in response to China's July 27 hypersonic weapons test, Republic World reported.

US official warns of China's surprise nuclear attack

"Close enough," Hyten replied when asked if the missile struck the target. China has denied carrying out a hypersonic missile test, claiming it was testing a reusable spacecraft. The Chinese missile missed its target by a few kilometers, but it was the first time any country has sent a hypersonic weapon totally around the Earth.

Hyten believes that, along with the hundreds of additional missile silos China is creating, China will one day be able to mount a surprise nuclear attack on the United States.

China has done hundreds of hypersonic tests in the previous five years, whereas the US has only undertaken nine. According to Hyten, China has already deployed one medium-range hypersonic missile, while the US is still a few years away from deploying its first.

China attempted to minimize the launch on October 18, calling it a "routine test" and emphasizing that "it's not a missile, but a spacecraft."

China slams US, saying it's creating a war panic

"As I just said, it's not a missile, but a spaceship," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded when asked if China had tested a hypersonic missile or a spacecraft, as per MINT.

China is aggressively increasing its nuclear arsenal, according to a Pentagon estimate issued earlier this month, and might have 1,000 nuclear weapons by the end of the decade. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has referred to China as the US military's "pacing challenge" on several occasions.

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese news agency, rejected American fears of a nuclear attack, claiming that authorities were exaggerating the threat to punish Beijing.

Tensions between China and the US have been rising, with authorities expressing alarm over China's military expansion. According to a top Pentagon officer, China's summer testing of a new hypersonic missile should generate a feeling of "urgency," as Beijing may soon launch a "surprise" nuclear attack against the US.

The editorial board of the Global Times accused the US of creating an "unprecedented atmosphere of panic" about China's nuclear weapons development. The statement made by John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, concerning the possibility of China launching a nuclear attack, as well as assertions about its nuclear weapons buildup and a recent Pentagon assessment, were cited by the Global Times.

Per Newsweek via MSN, China is aggressively growing its nuclear arsenal and might have 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030according to research issued in early November. According to research released last year, China might have up to 400 nuclear weapons within a decade.

