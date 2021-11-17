The pandemic and the ensuing economic collapse wreaked havoc on agricultural and meatpacking workers, who were among the most affected. Fortunately, they may soon receive a stimulus check since the US Department of Agriculture has chosen to award them $600 from a $700 million aid package.

The COVID-19 virus has impacted negatively the meatpacking and farm workers who must collaborate closely. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents 80 percent of the nation's pork and beef sector and a third of poultry workers, the virus killed 132 workers in the meatpacking business and impacted or exposed 22,000 others.

US workers will get a piece of stimulus check

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers, stated that during the first phase of the pandemic, the meatpacking facilities were hit by some of the heaviest attacks and that every worker deserved recognition and assistance. As a pilot project, grocery shop employees will get a small piece of the stimulus check package. The help to grocery employees is estimated to be roughly $20 million, as per Digital Market News.

The workers were exposed to both physical and financial dangers because they had to pay for their own safety gear. Officials expect that the award would cover part of the costs of workers purchasing personal protective equipment as well as the losses experienced due to unpaid leave while the virus ravaged these businesses.

Per The East County Gazette, costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will be covered as part of this relief. This covers the expense of personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and setting up quarantines.

While praising the country's accomplishments on Labor Day, Vilsack noted that farmworkers and meatpackers have been confronting tremendous hardships, which must be acknowledged. As a result, the stimulus check grant program is just another tool used by the administration to alleviate the suffering of pandemic victims.

According to sources, members of the UFW Foundation worked relentlessly to push legislation intended at implementing a farmworker stimulus check program.

Is there another stimulus payment for American families?

Families will get a surprise stimulus payment of up to $1,086; however, you must first determine if you are qualified for the federal assistance. Several states will provide financial assistance to their residents in the form of bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000.

The action comes months after President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan issued its last stimulus payment. In March, a letter was sent out. If your home comprises a family of three without an income and you live in New Hampshire, you may be eligible for a $1,086 check.

Other states around the country are stepping forward to give stimulus checks to their people. Residents seeking government aid must adhere to the state's qualifying requirements.

In the meantime, while Vermont does not give a direct payment, it does offer to cover up to $7,500 in moving fees for anyone migrating to the state. The only condition is that the person must be migrating due to job loss in the hospitality or construction industries. Georgia government handed out a letter to teachers and other educational workers in March 2021, as per The Sun.

