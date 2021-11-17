Boston elected its first female Asian-American mayor when Michelle Wu was sworn in on Tuesday after the 36-year-old won against fellow Democratic candidate and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

Before Wu's election in the city's general election and becoming Boston's first Asian-American mayor, there have only been white men elected into the mayoral office. After taking the oath of office, the new Boston mayor said that the city government was a special kind of service.

New Boston Mayor

Wu argued that city government officials were at the level of government that was the closest to the people of the region. She said that they had to do both the big stuff and the small stuff, arguing that every streetlight, pothole, park, and classroom laid the foundation for greater change.

"After all, Boston was founded on a revolutionary promise that things don't have to be as they always have been, that we can chart a new path for families now, and for generations to come, grounded in justice and opportunity," said Wu, Business Insider reported.

Just a few hours before swearing in as Boston's mayor, Wu had already named several key advisers who will make up her core staff for the next few weeks. The new mayor's campaign team said she revealed her choices to help ensure a "seamless" transition into office.

Previously, Wu said that her vision of a complete administration will not be completed until January, which will be when she has a more formal inauguration with other City Council members. But because of the requirement for a more rapid transition after the Nov. 2 elections, she said that the new appointments will help her make up the core of her administration beforehand.

Wu's list of new appointees includes Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson, who was the new mayor's campaign manager in her run for office. The official will be serving as the new Boston mayor's interim chief of staff, BostonGlobe reported.

Several members of Wu's City Council staff will be coming to the new mayor's administration to serve as Wu's senior advisers. The list of individuals includes Brianna Millor, the former civic engagement director, Tali Robbins, the former policy director, and Dave Vittorini, the former chief of staff.

Three Steps

Wu faced a tough run for office despite her historic win to become Boston's first female Asian-American mayor. The new mayor said three steps became the threshold that she could never forget during her run for office.

During the new Boston mayor's speech after swearing in, she spoke to attendees at the City Council chamber on Tuesday where she talked about the floor. The establishment's floor had a dropped floor with three steps down in the center.

Wu said that the feature that included other architectural flair embedded in the building was striking. However, the three steps represented what she considered to be difficult and perhaps an insurmountable problem.

The new mayor argued that the steps presented a challenge for people in wheelchairs and residents who had mobility challenges. Wu said that because they changed the structure of the building and reshaped it to be accessible to everyone, bringing the floor up three steps, Boston reported.



