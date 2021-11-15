Moscow called UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insincere after saying all the happenings and events at the Poland-Belarus borders is Vladimir Putin's handiwork. Later, the Kremlin said if she expects any help to solve the crisis, it should be addressed to the EU instead.

By blaming and saying it is the Russian responsibility to fix it is not correct. Everything stemmed from EU policies. Brussel should do it instead.

Despite the blame on the Kremlin, some experts said the problem began with the EU, which lacked standard border policies, which is the problem that has become so unmanageable.

EU is to blame for Poland-Belarus border crisis, Russia says

The Sunday Telegraph wrote a piece by Ms. Truss directed at the Kremlin, saying that the UK should intervene.

She accused Belarus of stacking the borders with migrants and causing a political, humanitarian crisis in enormous proportions, cited the World News.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesman, Maria Zakharova, had harsh words forcing Moscow to fix the EU's mess in response to the state.

She cited that Iraq's takeover was crafted carefully by the allies. She added had it not been for part the UK played in the allied invasion, which resulted in dreadful results filled with misery.

Blame the countless Iraqis dead, destruction of its state, too many refugees to count, and the rise of evil jihadist ISIS. Humanitarian disasters that have followed in that country, the Express UK notes.

The UK representative followed after most western members of the UN Security Council had issued a warning to Belarus, which has been unjustly blamed for the border problem with Poland.

UK, EU members ascertain Lukashenko weaponizes migrants

Brussels and all the EU leaders were unified in condemning Alexander Lukashenko for intentionally causing instability in eastern Europe.

Last Thursday, the emergency UN Security Council meeting and its members determined that the political purpose is to weaponize the migrants.

According to the Russian deputy ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN that many cases of cruelty done by Polish and Lithuanian border guards were the case to beat them back over the border, noted the BBC. He added that it is a shame and goes against international conventions and rules.

In recent weeks, deaths have been noted when seven people died from the cold when the chill went to freeze. All the migrants risking breaking are more significant than ever.

The Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, asked NATO for help to assist this week. He said that his nation needed the bloc to help his state, and it is needed now.

However, Belarus leader Lukashenko would not sit by. Instead, he told the bloc they would pay dearly for imposing sanctions on him.

Part of the gas pipeline that goes to the EU is in Belarus, crucial to natural gas supplies. Reminding the members, he has the power to make them freeze, think about the next move.

He answered that the gas tap could run dry, told the Poles, Lithuanian, and the unintelligent people to shut up and keep quiet. Moscow called UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insincere because the UK has its skeletons in its closet.

