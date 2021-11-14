Ghislaine Maxwell, whose sex trafficking trial is scheduled to start later this month, has complained about what she called unsanitary conditions in jail, arguing that she found maggots inside her food, encountered creepy guards, and has seen rats.

The suspect said that her life in the jail was a "living hell" and claimed that prison guards assaulted and abused her. She also said that they forced her to sleep under "fluorescent lights" where she was commonly accompanied by rats.

Unsanitary Living Conditions

During an interview, while she was detained inside her 10 by 12-foot prison cell located in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, Maxwell described her living conditions as "weak" and "frail." She said that she feared that she will be denied a fair trial regarding the sex trafficking of now-deceased Jeffrey Einstein.

Maxwell is the former girlfriend and alleged madam of Epstein, who was a convicted pedophile and found dead inside his prison. She has been kept in solitary confinement since July 2020 after authorities arrested her in New Hampshire, the Independent reported.

The suspect said that she had gone a long time without a proper nutritious meal and had had trouble sleeping because of the fluorescent lights. She said that she was tired and had no stamina left. Maxwell added prison guards fed her rotten food and did not allow her to exercise while under confinement.

Maxwell said that prison guards did not do anything when she complained about an open sewer drain where rats would frequently enter. However, she noted that when one of the creatures approached a guard and scared him, they later decided to address the issue.

Epstein's former girlfriend also complained about how she was kept in "inhumane" solitary confinement. She added that she previously took a shower every day but stopped because the guards would stand close and stare at her while she was bathing, the New York Post reported.

Royal Family's Involvement

The situation comes as new information regarding Epstein's sex trafficking ring has been claimed by a former employee that worked for the convicted pedophile's island. Steve Scully spoke from his tropical home in the U.S. Virgin Islands and described his time in the early 2000s when he was the telecommunications specialist on Epstein's private Caribbean island.

The now-72-year-old said that he has kept quiet about the incident for two decades, abiding by a strict code of silence maintained by people close to, and employed by, the disgraced financier. However, he said that as a father of three girls, he is now ready to open up and reveal what he witnessed on the convicted child offender's island and how victims were treated.

Scully claims that the royal family's Prince Andrew was one of Epstein's clients and conducted sexual assault and abuse of a then-17-year-old girl, who is known as Virginia Giuffre. The latter is claiming that the former royal family member sexually abused her when she was a teenager at Epstein's island.

The former telecommunications specialist said that Prince Andrew was once with Giuffre by a swimming pool when he started to remove the young girl's bathing suit while kissing her and grabbing her rear. Scully's allegations have the potential to devastate the royal family if found true as the former royal family member continuous to deny his involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, 7News reported.



