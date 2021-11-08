A Singaporean court has decided to delay the imminent execution of a Malaysian man who tried to smuggle heroin into the country in 2009 after campaigners claim that the suspect is intellectually disabled.

The man, identified as Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, was scheduled to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle a small amount of heroin into Singapore several years ago. Authorities and Malaysian human rights groups have called to delay the suspect's execution after claiming that he has a low IQ.

Man With Low IQ

Previously, Singaporean courts ruled that the suspect was in full understanding of the actions that he had done. On Tuesday, the court of appeal will once again hear the case on the grounds that Mr. Nagaenthran is not of sound mind.

The suspect's attorney, M Ravi, said that Nagaenthran was a victim of the incident and should be released from custody. The legal expert said that his client was "gamed" and was a victim of the [drug-trafficking] operation. Ravi argued that the suspect needed treatment and help, BBC reported.

Many campaigners against the execution of Nagaenthran called the sentencing of the man "sickening" and a "systemic failure." They argued that the situation put the city-state's zero-tolerance drug laws under scrutiny.

The High Court ruled on Monday to delay the suspect's execution following a last-minute constitutional challenge. The situation was brought by Nagaenthran's lawyer which gives supporters of the man a small glimmer of hope.

While the suspect's execution is currently on hold, the court dismissed Ravi's attempts to declare his client's execution as unconstitutional. However, they did grant a stay of execution until an appeal on its decision can be heard, CNN reported.

Malaysian Man's Execution

During the suspect's arrest in 2009, narcotics officers discovered a small amount of heroin strapped onto Nagaenthran's left thigh at a checkpoint. In November 2010, he was sentenced to death under Singapore's strict drug laws. Previously, courts denied an appeal to reduce the penalty to life in prison. Just last year, a final push for presidential clemency was rejected.

However, supporters of the Malaysian man argue that the suspect's IQ was disclosed during a trial at the High Court as 69. The number represents a level that is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability. But the court maintained the death sentence, arguing that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing.

Nagaenthran's family lives in Ipoh which is located in the northern parts of Malaysia and his mother was assisted by Kirsten Han, an activist. Han helped the suspect's family, including his two younger siblings, and his cousin, to be flown to Singapore. They have been allowed to have daily prison visits since last week when they arrived.

"The main thing that I've heard from Nagen's younger brother is that Nagen has been disoriented, he doesn't quite make eye contact and goes between periods of lucidity and confusion. His brother even doubts that he fully grasps that his execution date is so close," said Han, ABC News reported. On the other hand, Sarmila Dhamalingam, the suspect's older sister who was unable to travel to the country, said she was able to talk to her brother by phone on Monday.



