A questionable COVID lab leak has sufficiently demonstrated with evidence the threat of a bio war waged by germ warfare terrorists. But, the problem is the release of the first wild-type coronavirus has gotten worse with each variant.

Since intelligence agencies have not pinned down who caused the initial spread, which shows bio-wars are effective. No one knows when or who will release the next engineered pathogen, programmed to kill, much like the SARS-CoV-2, whose origin is a mystery.

COVID-19 pandemic origin remains mystery

There is no way for anyone to identify how the pathogen was made. Even researchers are stumped about how it came about, reported the Sun UK.

One suspicion is that SARS-CoV-2 was made in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), but recent World Health Organization probes have not proven this. Also, China is not keen on granting full access to its files on the mammalian viral pathogen.

Genetic engineering expert Alina Chan and renowned science writer Matt Ridley stressed that not getting the answers will be deadly for the world at large. Next time it might be worse compared to what is happening now.

It bodes said Ridley and Chan that weaponize pathogens have proven successful, and even Beijing can get away with it. No one can be held responsible as it is now, which is dangerous if a bio war waged by germ warfare-terrorists comes out tomorrow.

Read Also: Researchers Say the Unvaccinated Can Get Reinfection From COVID-19, Disregard Natural Immunity in Favor of Immunization

Deadly viruses can cause global chaos

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, a weaponized virus is better than any technological doomsday device. The use of an unseen and infectious virus can be a cataclysm that is invisible, attacking our cells from the inside.

They authored a book that states regimes the world over might be carrying out studies in weaponizing deadly pathogens should be looking at what happened in Wuhan, cited News Block.

Since the case in the WIV is practically absolved by not having any concrete proof of SARS-CoV-2 manufacture, the danger of other incidents of germ-wars is an ominous shadow. Even the WHO has acknowledged that bio-terrorists threaten everyone, ominous, knowing pathogens are very deadly.

Compared to the coronavirus, which is animal-based, more common bioagents have been around and outlawed. They are anthrax, plagues, Botulinum toxin that can kill many fast; these would be devilish outbreaks to control.

After the Afghanistan debacle, it has energized anti-west terror groups like Boko Haram, Isis, and even North Korea, devising a virus to attack the west in bio-war. These pathogens could be Zika or Ebola to infect the world, noted Eminetra.

Even ISIS has used captured prisoners as their test subjects on germ or chemical weapons in experiments from 2014 to 2016, against the Geneva convention. Based on reports by the UN that reveal the ISIS have attempted to make a doomsday weapon from pathogens.

Evidence has shown that ISIL has been busy with its weaponized pathogens, which are under development. There are revelations that ISIS may have attempted to release a deadly toxin but was stopped.

If terrorists executed a bio war by germ warfare, it would be because it's easy, untraceable like the coronavirus pandemic, where more hostile actors might opt for this than attacking with weapons.

Related Article: New Study Suggests COVID-19 Antibodies Last at Least 10 Months After Infection; Other Studies Refutes the Findings

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.