Princess Diana's close friend Jemima Khan canceled her contributions to Netflix's The Crown as she claims the Princess of Wales's life was not depicted "respectfully or compassionately."

The Princess of Wales's ties with Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed were among the issues on which the former journalist was called on to advise writer Peter Morgan, 58. Morgan reached out to her in 2019 and asked if she wanted to be a part of The Crown.

Royal experts call Prince Harry coward

When she agreed to contribute to the fifth season of the drama, she wanted to make sure Diana's story was "portrayed accurately." From September 2020 to February 2021, she was a member of the show's team; and she had a brief affair with Morgan at the start of the year, as per Express.co.

The fifth series of the show is expected to feature the Royal Family from the 1990s through 2003. Morgan was nominated for an Academy Award for his writing for the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, and his credits include the films Frost/Nixon and The Damned United, as well as the critically acclaimed stage play The Audience.

This isn't the first time that The Crown's production has caused a stir. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 39, was said to be enraged when it was announced that a whole episode would be dedicated to the contentious interview of Princess Diana with BBC's Martin Bashir.

Per Daily Mail, royal experts are urging Prince Harry to cancel his more than $139 million Netflix agreement and take a statement against the depiction of Princess Diana in The Crown. Angela Levin, a royal biographer, chastised the Duke of Sussex for not "finding his voice" in response to Netflix's contentious portrayal of his mother.

It comes after Princess Diana's companion Jemima Khan withdrew her support for The Crown, following her breakup with the show's producer over the show's disrespectful screenplay. Last year, the streaming service signed a partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their new production company.

Princess Diana's connection with her sons and Prince Charles before her terrible death in a Paris car crash in 1997 is the subject of the fifth season of The Crown, which will be released in November next year. The portrayal of Princess Diana, represented by actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31, in her last years, has been criticized by critics.

Khan was engaged to advise writer Peter Morgan, 58, with whom she had a short affair from January to February this year. According to The Sunday Times, Morgan has reconnected with his four-year partner, Gillian Anderson, 53, who earned an Emmy for her depiction of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Princess Diana's film may enrage Prince William

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in the biopic 'Spencer' recreates a description she made in an interview labeled by Prince William as a "false narrative." Her wings are clipped by overbearing personnel, including an ex-military equerry who follows her every move.

The tell-all is problematic because it was recently revealed that journalist Martin Bashir used faked financial records to persuade the princess to give it, implying that her employees were betraying her. Prince William released a forceful statement tying the interview to her death, claiming that Bashir's deception had a significant impact on what she said during the interview.

The portrayal of a princess on the verge of losing her grasp on reality more closely resembles William's account of Diana in 1995 than the Diana of Christmas 1991, when the film was set. The film is described as "a fable from a true tragedy" in the opening sequence, and it does not claim to be a true account.

Spencer's strongly stylized, distinctive technique, which relies on horror clichés, makes it difficult to mistake the said film for a documentary account. However, the narrative is identical to the one Princess Diana provided to Bashir, which Prince William called "false" and insisted that it should not be shown again, as per Newsweek via MSN.

