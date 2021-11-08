A three-step hand gesture popularized on TikTok saved the life of a missing North Carolina minor. According to reports, the 16-year-old was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday. Two days later, a motorist saw the teenager looking distressed in the vehicle, with a man called 911 to report the incident.

An unnamed man saved the victim's life

The Kentucky motorist had no idea that a girl from North Carolina was reported missing. But he told reporters that she noticed the girl making the hand gestures that are currently so popular on TikTok because it signals a plea for help during domestic violence incidents.

The victim's unnamed rescuer reportedly treaded behind the kidnapper's vehicle until help arrived. The teen was later rescued and reunited with her family. And police arrested 61-year-old James Herbert Brick and charged him with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a minor, according to CNN.

Brick is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

James Herbert Brick took traveled to different places with victim

The victim told police officers that she traveled with Brick around North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, according to NBC News.

Brick reportedly took his victim to Ohio to visit his relatives. While there, they found out that the teenager's parents reported her missing and looked for her. As such, Brick immediately fled Ohio and returned to Kentucky, where he and his victim were found, according to WHJL.

How to make the domestic violence hand gesture?

Isolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help:



1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.

2. Tuck thumb into palm.

3. Fold fingers down over thumb. pic.twitter.com/gsIgSbXOmc — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 24, 2021

In August, the Halton Police shared a photo featuring the hand gesture that could determine a person's involvement in a domestic violence situation.

The gesture begins with a person holding their hand up with their palm facing another individual. The thumb is then tucked into the palm before the four other fingers are folded down to lock the thumb in.

The Canadian Women's Foundation was reportedly first to introduce the hand gesture later popularized on the social media platform. The foundation used the hashtag #SignalForHelp to teach victims how they can call for help via video call without leaving a digital trace.

Coincidentally, the hand gesture was first introduced in November 2020, which was exactly a year ago.

Two North Carolina natives still missing

But while the teenager's missing person story ended on a positive note, the same cannot be said about other North Carolina residents that were reported gone without a trace.

On Saturday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued Silver Alerts following the disappearance of a Winston-Salem woman and man from Davidson County.

Chrissy Lee Baker, 43, was last seen at 341 Friendly Acres Drive in Winston-Salem wearing a pink and maroon jacket and blue and white pants.

On the other hand, Thomas Shawn Bingham, 45, was last seen at 2564 Stokes Road in Denton. Bingham reportedly had his maroon Subaru Forester with him when he went missing, but no one knows where he was headed, according to Journal Now.

