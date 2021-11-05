We recently were given the details of a new brokerage that is making waves and disrupting the industry, that brokerage is YLDFX. The Labuan registered and LFSA regulated brokerage has made a name for itself for being a breath of fresh air in the world of brokerages. Below we discuss the 5 standouts that set them apart from the rest of this cluttered industry:

1. Dedicated Account Manager

The YLDFX team is dedicated to providing a personal service to cater to any individual by providing a dedicated account manager. This allows clients direct contact rather than using a contact centre or support centre. This personal account management is rare among other brokers, giving clients expert support and tailor-made service for any particular trading style or background. Any questions can be answered directly by someone who understands the industry and the process that traders go through. YLDFX boasts that their brokerage is built by traders for traders, something that has been heard in the industry before but this is the first time I've experienced it being the case.

2. Low Fees

As YLDFX is committed to providing a service for the benefit of traders, another way they do this is by not charging any fees or commissions. YLDFX charges via a mark-up on their spreads, which remain highly competitive within the industry, however, they do not charge any additional fees. Thus, giving clients high-quality service at a minimal cost. This is matched with their deposit and withdrawals, where any charges visible to YLDFX will actually be covered by them so that clients do not pay the fees.

3. Wide Range of Tradable Instruments

Connected to their MT5 Platform, YLDFX offers a variety of financial instruments for anybody who wants to get involved in the financial markets. They have recently implemented a new round of instruments, giving clients access to FX, Indices including the VIX, a range of European, UK & US Shares, VIX and Crypto CFDs, allowing clients the ability to trade financial assets with the benefit of leverage to fully capitalise on opportunities across a wide range of asset classes.

4. Leverage

YLDFX is a broker offering direct market access with fast execution and low fees. They offer up to 100:1 leverage for all financial instruments. This is a sufficient amount to utilise the markets fully whilst maintaining sound risk management. YLDFX does this by offering negative balance protection so when using high leverage, clients are protected from their balance going negative. Therefore, the leverage gives clients enough to utilise on trading opportunities but ensures they do not damage themselves in the process.

5. Regulation

YLDFX is based in Malaysia, giving them the benefit of offering high leverage to their clients, but also allowing the brokerage to be regulated. YLDFX is regulated by the LFSA, which gives their clients the trust they deserve when giving the broker their capital. This is a good balance of leverage and regulation, which allows YLDFX to stand out from other brokers in the industry

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.