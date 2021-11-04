A doctor from Houston had just been fined $500 for promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine to help treat COVID-19.

Stella Immanuel went viral due to her unorthodox thoughts on diseases. She also claimed to have treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine.

But the Houston doctor was reprimanded and fined for causing more harm than good to her patients. Immanuel also needs to submit proof of consent from patients after explaining the risk of her treatments using hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine does not treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration previously cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine because it doesn't help decrease the likelihood of death, nor does it speed up a patient's recovery.

Instead, hydroxychloroquine has some severe side effects, including severe heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver failure, according to the NY Daily News.

According to KHOU 11, Immanuel also made headlines in the past after she suggested that doctors use alien DNA to create some medicines. The doctor also alleged that some women suffer from health issues due to their intimate fantasies about demons.

Donald Trump believed Stella Immanuel's bizarre claims

In July, Donald Trump seemingly showed his support for Immanuel's theories about COVID-19. The physician previously claimed face masks aren't necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

After Immanuel uploaded her video talking about COVID-19 on social media, Trump reposted the clip and said that it was a must-watch.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump and his team should've conducted their own research about Immanuel. And if they did, they would've found out that Immanuel has a history of making bizarre claims about important medical topics and other controversial issues.

Immanuel alleged that scientists were creating a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. She also said that the government is not being run by humans but by reptilians and other aliens.

Stella Immanuel headlined a right-wing summit

The physician also served as a speaker at the White Coat Summit, a gathering of a handful of doctors who consider themselves front liners. The event was reportedly organized by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots.

It was at this event that Immanuel claimed to have treated hundreds of her patients with hydroxychloroquine. She has never treated Trump, but the publication revealed that the POTUS had taken the drug at one point.

Facebook, Twitter ban the controversial physician

Shortly after the event, hydroxychloroquine trended on social media, especially after Trump's supporters posted Immanuel's clips. However, they were later deleted because they promoted COVID-19 disinformation.

Immanuel became furious after learning that Facebook deleted her videos from the site. So, she claimed that Jesus Christ would destroy Facebook's servers if they didn't re-upload her clips.

"Hello, Facebook put back my profile page and videos up, or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger than God. I promise you. If my page is not back up Facebook will be down in Jesus' name," she tweeted.

At the time, Immanuel claimed that a networking group for women physicians was the ones fighting to have her medical license revoked. But she still insisted that hydroxychloroquine can be used to treat COVID-19 and other illnesses.

