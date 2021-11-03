Nigel Farage hammered Joe Biden after speaking about climate goals and imposing his leadership in the COP26. The ex-Brexit leader has been critical of the Democrat president trying to allegedly salvage the international reputation of his administration, fraught with too many missteps.

Since the fall of Afghanistan and losing its capital, leaving billions worth of military hardware, and leaving its citizens; is only the start of the alleged failure of his foreign policy. Ironically, he should state climate goals when in the US. It is a struggle even to pass a bill related to that in his party.

Ex-Brexit leader says Kabul's fall tarnished US' reputation

Farage went on the offensive with what he called a misplaced perception of the US leader regarding his impeccable credibility on his pro-climate stance. Its been several months after the Kabul debacle, reported the Express UK.

Previously, the ex-Brexit leader brutally tore down the president for his alleged mishandling of the pullout. On the Fox News program, not talking to the US allies about how everything progressed had tarnished the US.

He added the failure in Kabul is not giving the president any push but pulling him down. Doubting if any of the world leaders will listen to him seriously at the global climate summit, his detractors call his appearance at COP26 ineffective at home.

Farage spoke out that the Afghan withdrawal is a stigma how it went the wrong way, even if he does consult allies now; it is a fact the US image is down the tubes. It won't go away that easily, with the AUKUS deal that broke the back of Paris and the EU affected by another incident. Seeing Joe Biden hammered by Nigel Farage for what is described as making himself look big.

Farage stated that Joe Biden is not doing well on the world stage, only reverse of it. He added that UK PM Boris Johnson is happy that Joe is there, all because the green agenda is his thrust, for now, cited the Diverse Bulletin.

Mentioning what is happening at the climate summit is senseless and won't help the immediate problem while fuel bills rise due to the energy shortage. If India, China, and Russia are not going to decide on climate goals, then what's the point.

Climate activist stressed COP 26 is leading us nowhere

Climate activist Greta Thunberg gave a little speech during the first summit day for a large crowd outside Glasgow park.

She told the tree-hugging activists that national leaders are doing less than they should fight global warming.

Straight to the bullseye, the girl said the COP 26 is like all others. That is going nowhere and pointless. Also, remarked the leaders inside who are in power are not true but deceiving everyone.

Next, Thunberg rattles off some other points which do not deserve any attention. Swearing at the COP 26 summit leaders.

Biden urged leaders to commit to climate goals

President Joe Biden mentioned to his fellow leaders that they could do less methane of 30% in the year 2030 better and asked for a commitment to that goal.

Next, he shot out that 100 nations were joining the US. He indicated it was half of the methane emissions. It must be noted that Nigel Farage slammed Biden saying that COP26 was an alleged act with no credibility.

