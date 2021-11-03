The Virginia gubernatorial race was heated but is projected to give the win for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin over his Democratic counterpart Terry McAuliffe, sending a powerful message to GOP members who are working to win their own elections.

McAuliffe has lost the elections in a state that United States President Joe Biden won last year by double digits. This gave off a significant sign that Democrats will be facing a huge challenge next year as they attempt to keep their control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Youngkin Wins Virginia Race

The Democratic Virginia governor nominee served as the state's representative from 2014 to 2018 but was denied successive terms due to legislation. Recently, he struggled to send his message across and give his party enough support and power amid Biden's waning approval ratings.

Both New Jersey and Virginia have histories of electing governors from the opposite party of the occupant of the White House. McAuliffe was able to stop that pattern in 2013 when he won his first term. It was the year after then-President Barack Obama won reelection, CNN reported.

Throughout the gubernatorial race, Youngkin maintained a disciplined campaign, prioritizing taxes, crime, and holding public schools accountable to parents. On the other hand, his rival, McAuliffe, spent the majority of his time in the last couple of months linking the Republican nominee to former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, McAuliffe nationalized the race, campaigning with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Obama, and other top Democrats. Despite his overwhelming support, the Democratic nominee was not able to boost his support from the people of the state.

"Alrighty Virginia, we won this thing. Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth," said Youngkin a short while after his win during his victory speech, Fox News reported.

What It Means for Democrats

Youngkin's win is a sharp contrast to the last four years where Republicans have continued to lose elections and have lost control of the House and Senate. The Virginia gubernatorial race winner drove GOP margins in white and rural parts of the state even more than Trump had before.

The Republican's win marks a huge accomplishment as next year, the stage is set for the battle between GOP members and Democrats in taking control of the House of Representatives. They could also potentially take back the U.S. Senate, similar to how a Democrat's win in Virginia in 2017 was followed by a historic win for the party in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats are now under pressure to make use of their potentially limited time in control and in power. This week, it will become more evident how Youngkin's win will affect negotiations in Congress over the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation legislation.

Additionally, the House Select Committee that is responsible for investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot will be forced to finish its efforts by the end of 2022. This is in anticipation that Republicans will be able to disband the panel if they are able to take back control, Yahoo News reported.



