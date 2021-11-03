Reports say that a new special forces unit will be drawn from all services like the SAS and SBS, with cyber warfare as its key capabilities. This unit will be geared for the future fight as technology will be integrated into the way it does its missions.

According to the army, this unit will be a force that will be better than the elite, with more lethality and flexibility than any branch.

It will feature new specialties are cyber, electronic counter warfare, and information functions, as hacking will need a countermeasure.

The future fight

Increasing use of information technology and cyber technology will be used more frequently in soldiering, and it will be the electronic vanguard of special forces tasked for such missions, reported the Sun UK.

To optimize the planned units, which will come from all units in the army. The draft states that a new branch of Army special ops is highly trained, with the skill set to deal with high-risk environments.

Such a unit will assist UK Special ops with technological expertise and special reconnaissance and human analysis. Called Brigade Combat Teams are smaller units that can fend for themselves in the field, with quick reaction to whatever arises. Next will be a focus on the development of urban warfare capabilities as well.

Army going green

The Army leadership plans to have cars that are not running on diesel or petrol, shift to novel technologies that will promote 10,000 new jobs by 2035.

New plans say that global threats like carbon emissions, poverty, also humanitarian crises with pandemics are considerations. The new special forces unit with cyber warfare will operate this way.

To allow more money to get the equipment, there will be a reduction of 10,000 troops, said the Ministry of Defense. Justifying the cut to get lasers and hypersonic missiles, noted the BBC.

Also, the armed forces are retiring 80 Challenger 2 tanks, 700 AFVs will be removed from service because they are easy pickings for UAV combat drones and missiles.

Armored troops and mechanized infantry units will control territory, while specialist air assault forces (SAS) will support long-range artillery, attack choppers, and drone resupply.

The Future Land Combat System remarks that large formations will be abandoned instead of small and mobile units will spread out. Use of masking signals for electronically fooling the enemy what the actual force is, cited the Asia Times.

Army units must have to go lower than the threshold of conflict in the future. Interpreted that it will be misinformation on the actual capabilities and strength on land and air.

What happens next?

Land Special Operations forces are a new approach to warfare that will combine actual presence with digital information to boost partners. Last is to check on bad states also terrible extremism.

Deployment abroad will belong as units will be on bases that are network or regional land hubs. Downing Street will be investing in keeping bases in Kenya and other places like Africa to Germany.

Also, the New Special Forces Unit with cyber warfare will be in the regional hubs worldwide to stay longer in these hotspots. A Global Response Force will support them.

This is a reaction to what is happening in the Indo-Pacific and Europe as China and Russian are getting stronger. Though going green and reducing troops might be the worst idea ever.

