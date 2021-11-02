The Lemminkainen Hoard was sought after by a group of treasure hunters who started the dig in 1987 in Finland, where it is just awaiting discovery. The total worth of the treasure is £15billion of riches if they even find them.

This legendary stash of treasure consists of various items in goods, jewels, and artifacts as described by the seekers. If the group should hit the jackpot after long years of digging, it will be one of the most expensive hauls to be found.

Treasure hunters worldwide flock looking for the Lemminkainen Hoard

The group called Temple Twelve started the dig in 1987. They spent six hours digging each day, for seven days per week to seek out the hoard, reported the Daily Star. Group members have been trekking worldwide, in places all over from Europe to America, even to Australia.

According to the landowner, Ior Bock, who first claimed a priceless hoard was hidden in his property for a thousand years in 1984. He added that he comes from the line of Lemminkäinen, who was part of the actual Finnish pagan mythology, cited the Irish Mirror.

He claimed that the chamber on his large estate got sealed up by massive slabs of stones during the 10th century to keep invaders from the treasures within.

Who is Ior Bock?

During those early times of the temple, Bock revealed its existence because he wanted others to learn of the tale. He was disabled after being stabbed in his early life and killed by his former assistants in 2010 though they continued the Lemminkainen Hoard digs without him.

Speculations say that there are 50,000-plus gemstones that are precious and prized diamonds if they find the loot any time soon. This hoard is thousands of years old, with artifacts and rumored life-sized statues that would be worth 18-karat gold.

One place where the treasure is stashed is supposed to be in the Sibbosberg cave system, located about east of Helsinki, 20 miles east of the capital. An underground temple is where the precious hoard will be in Sipoo.

The treasure seekers diminishing in numbers after digging since 1987

In the last thirty years, about 100 expert and professional prospectors have tried their luck to find the golden loot. All of them have come from everywhere, but none have gotten anything but disappointment, noted the Big News.

What is left of the Temple Twelve are now penniless, though they believe they are just a few meters away, saying next summer should be the moment of truth as the hoard will be found after many years.

At the beginning of the dig, there were 24 in the group, 12 men and 12 women, but after 1987, there were only two left of the original number as the search went on.

Carl Borgen, 60, an expert on the Finnish hoard, writes about the Temple Twelve and their treasure in a book about them. He added the progress made at the temple dig makes his crew is excited about the coming months. There is talk that the Lemminkainen Hoard is getting close to being found, and next year should come the most anticipated find.

