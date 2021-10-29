Because the federal government has decided against another round of stimulus checks in the United States of America, state governments are now responsible for looking out for their people.

While some states provide financial assistance and perks, others have chosen to spend their funds elsewhere. This guide will discuss the situation in each of the 50 states in the United States.

Stimulus payments from US states

At the onset of the pandemic, federal stimulus checks came to the rescue, but now it is up to the states to give fresh and varied economic initiatives that will be a welcome relief to families around the country.

We've highlighted states where stimulus checks are either being produced or disputed or where money is actually being sent to citizens, in the table below. We'll also go through how to get these fourth stimulus payments.

Several states have already begun paying out checks to alleviate some of the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 and the ensuing long-term measures. Furthermore, each new month might bring new information, therefore below is an overview of the stimulus check status in each state for October 2021, as per MARCA.

More than 1 million stimulus checks will be sent to low-income families

As part of the Golden State Stimulus II plan, more money is being sent to most Californians. Starting today, a total of 1.15 million payments totaling $857 million will be given out, as per Digital Market News.

The initial goal of the program was to assist low-income families in California who made less than $30,000. In July 2021, it was increased to include persons earning $75,000 or less.

If you live in California and have already filed your 2020 tax return and are eligible for the stimulus payments, you don't need to do anything further to get a stimulus check or direct deposit.

Unless they have dependents, those who got a stimulus check for the first round of Golden State Stimulus will not get another payment for Golden State Stimulus II. The deadline for submitting 2020 state personal income tax forms was October 15, which was also the deadline for receiving stimulus money.

Parents with a Social Security number who received funds from the first round of the Golden State Stimulus will be eligible for an additional $500. Undocumented parents with an ITIN number will earn $1,000 if they were left out of government stimulus programs.

Adults who do not have children and earn between $30,000 and $75,000 will receive $600. Adults with children who earn between $30,000 and $75,000 will get $1,100.

Direct payments normally appear in bank accounts within a few business days, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. It might take up to three weeks for a paper check to arrive. Payments will not be made until your tax return is completed.

If you submitted your tax return after September 1, you should anticipate it to take up to 45 days to be processed. The last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return are used to send paper checks.

Per The Sun, the timetable is dependent on the ability of the state to verify eligibility and prevent fraud. We've broken down when you'll get your Golden State Stimulus II check.

