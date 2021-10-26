Some parents who are behind on their Child Tax Credit payments have been confused by the Child Tax Credit schedule. Most families were expected to get up to $300 in child tax credits per kid in October.

If you haven't received your October payment, check with the IRS to be sure your banking and address information is correct and up to date. Americans can monitor the status of their checks using the IRS's online site.

How to trace my October Child Tax Credit payment?

To track on sent payments, Americans can utilize USPS Informed Delivery, the agency's free mail-tracking program that scans your letters and can email you an image each time your letter is delivered.

Per The Sun, it is beneficial to Americans who do not have bank accounts and receive money through a check, which might take seven or more days to arrive. Until the end of 2021, Child Tax Credit stimulus checks will be mailed on the 15th of each month.

If you still have questions or concerns regarding your Child Tax Credit check, you should consult the IRS website since the agency has limited resources owing to a backlog of tax returns and delayed stimulus payments.

According to the White House website, nearly every American family is eligible for up to $3,600 per child under the new Child Tax Credit program.

The amount of money your family receives each month is determined by how old your children are and how late you applied for tax credits. Typically, American families receive $300 per kid under the age of six and $250 for each child between the ages of six and seventeen every month.

Since July 15, the IRS has been distributing money to qualified families, with the CTC valued up to $300 per month for each child under the age of six and $250 for each child aged six to seventeen.

As part of the CTC, which was made possible by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan package enacted in March, some $15 billion was "given to households that include roughly 60 million eligible children."

In comparison to the first month, the most recent checks helped reach an extra 1.6 million children. According to the IRS and CNBC, a total of $15 billion was delivered to the families of nearly 61 million children on August 13 alone.

Why is your Child Tax Credit payment delayed?

According to The Motley Fool via MSN, there are a few reasons why it can be late if you haven't received your tax credit check yet.

Outdated information with the IRS

The IRS is determining whether you are qualified for the payments based on your most recent tax filings. If you are confirmed to be eligible, payments will be made to you automatically each month until you want to opt-out. This makes it simpler for millions of families to benefit from the extra money. Still, it also creates problems for anyone who has seen a significant shift in circumstances in the prior year or two.

You unenrolled from the payments

You receive your check by mail, not direct deposit

If your Child Tax Credit payment is meant to come in the mail but hasn't yet, it may be delayed due to a problem with USPS rather than the IRS. Direct deposit is the quickest way to get your monthly tax credit payment since these funds are usually accessible within a day or two of each month's payment date.

The IRS doesn't have your information on file

Have you filed a tax return for the years 2019 or 2020? If you don't, the IRS may not realize you're eligible for the tax credit, which might explain why you haven't gotten your most recent payment. While non-filers can still qualify for the Child Tax Credit without income if they fulfill the requirements, they must first sign up for the credit using the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool. The IRS won't know you qualify if you don't submit a tax return, so that you won't get the money each month.

The IRS is working to improve the payment system

On October 15, the IRS began sending the fourth batch of tax credit payments, and millions of households have already received the funds, either through direct deposit or mail. When all of the payments are made, almost 36 million families across the country will have received the money, which totals $15 billion.

However, not every household has received their money this month. System difficulties and other challenges have caused delays or missed payments for families that should have received the maximum payments of $250 to $300 per child in the previous several months. While many of these flaws have been fixed, the IRS's payment system still needs improvement.

