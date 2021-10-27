The Child Tax Credit may provide further stimulus to parents and guardians in 2022. If Democrats are successful in extending the program through 2022 as part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, it would include $600 credits for a total of $7,200.

Some lawmakers want to keep the perk for another year. According to CNBC, the Biden Administration suggested extending the expanded credit until 2025, and some politicians even want it to be permanent.

Will there be stimulus checks next year?

Meanwhile, some parents who have not received their Child Tax Credit payment in October have been perplexed by the Child Tax Credit timetable. Most families were expected to get up to $300 in Child Tax Credits per kid in October.

If you haven't received your October stimulus payment, check with the IRS to be sure your banking and address information are valid and up to date. The opt-out date for November payments is November 1- only a few days away.

Last Monday, President Joe Biden rejected the idea of discontinuing Child Tax Credit payments, indicating that he supports making the stimulus checks accessible to families across the country.

Biden wants to prolong the Child Tax Credit payments for three more years, according to Politico. However, Biden's own Democratic Party has objected to the concept, claiming that it will boost the cost of a spending measure currently being considered in Congress.

Will you be eligible for Child Tax Credit payments in the future?

The newest round of discussion on the Child Tax Credit comes just days after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., proposed two key amendments to the plan. In mid-October, Manchin, who has influence in the Senate thanks to his moderate political beliefs and frequently serves as a swing vote, stated he intended to make two big adjustments to the Child Tax Credit requirements:

There must be an "established work" requirement so that those receiving assistance may demonstrate that they are employed.

A household income cap of around $60,000 must apply.

However, Biden rejected Manchin's proposal, seeking to maintain the payments available to the majority of families. The White House said in a tweet that middle-class families will receive a monthly payment of $250 for children over the age of 6 and $300 for children under the age of 6. "Well, that's big."

President Biden and House Democrats are continuing negotiating over the White House's mega-ambitious Build Back Better domestic program, with the goal of lowering the cost of the plan's massive social spending package by eliminating aspects opposed by a few Senate Democrats.

Is it possible that you've been a victim of backdoor deals? The popular Child Tax Credit continuation, which has provided parents of qualifying children across the country with a regular monthly stimulus check since July.

President Biden sought to prolong the arrangement for another three years, which would have meant 36 additional Child Tax Credit stimulus checks every month, as per BGR.

However, in response to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition, the White House has agreed to reduce a three-year extension of the Child Tax Credit to only one year (for now).

Of course, this isn't the last word. However, the shift is an attempt to achieve two extremely significant objectives. One of them is to maintain Manchin's support. Remember the Democrats have the tiniest of Senate majorities - and it's just a majority on a technicality.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Democrats gaining a majority only if they all stick together and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie.

