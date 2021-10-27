NBA star Enes Kanter recently went on an online tirade against Nike, and he also accused the famous brand of promoting modern-day slavery.

On Monday, Kanter arrived at the stadium in his customized shoes with the words "No More Excuses" and "Modern Day Slavery" written on them.

On the same day, the Boston Celtics center posted a lengthy video urging Nike to speak up against the injustice towards minority groups in China.

Kanter said Nike continues to be vocal about the injustice in the United States, but they have never once outed China for their unfair labor practices.

"Who makes your shoes in China? Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories in China. The Uyghur forced labor, is modern-day slavery, and it is happening right now in China. Millions of Uyghurs are currently detained, sold, and assigned to work at forced labor camps, prisons and factories across the country. They are under constant surveillance, with long working hours and poor living conditions," Kanter said via CNN.

Enes Kanter wants his fellow athletes to boycott Nike

The athlete also reminded everyone that supports Nike that there are so many tears, oppression, and blood behind every pair of shoes and t-shirt that they were from the label.

Kanter also urged his fellow athletes Michael Jordan and LeBron James, together with Nike's co-founder Phil Knight to travel to China to see how workers from minority groups are being treated first-hand.

Are Uyghurs, other minorities detained in China?

Several reports continue to claim that at least 2 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are detained in China. A former detective turned whistleblower alleged that there is a systemic campaign of torture against Uyghurs in detention camps.

However, China has vehemently denied the allegations. And they are insisting that the centers are necessary to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

As of press writing, Nike has not responded to Kanter's allegations. But earlier this year, the company released a statement saying that they do not source their projects from the Xinjiang region.

The company also confirmed that they do not use textiles that or spun yarn from Xinjiang.

Enes Kanter called China's president a brutal dictator

According to Yahoo! News, this is not the first time that Kanter slammed China. Last week, he slammed the country's treatment of Tibet. The athlete even went as far as calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator.

His statement resulted in the removal of the broadcast of the Boston Celtics' season-opening game against the New York Knicks.

Daryl Morey slammed following his comments

Two years ago, Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey also found himself in hot water after expressing his support towards China's protests.

Following his controversial tweet, Morey seemingly backtracked his statement after China announced that they would no longer broadcast Rockets games.

Morey clarified that he was voicing one thought based on a single interpretation of a complicated event. He also said that he listened to other perspectives after he tweeted his support for Hong Kong.

The coach also stressed that his opinions do not represent the Rockets and the NBA, according to the BBC.

