A Missouri landlord was charged with second-degree murder after stabbing his tenant more than 30 times in a fury after being asked to turn up the heat, the victim dying in his fiancé's arms as cries reverberated throughout the neighborhood.

Gordon McBeth, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Darryl Gilland Jr, 28. The couple had just moved into a new house on Topping Avenue in Northland, Missouri, and had negotiated a cheaper rent payment in exchange for assisting with the renovation. The couple had sent a note to their landlord, requesting that the heating be repaired since it was getting cold at night.

The couple had sent a note to their landlord, requesting that the heating be repaired since it was getting cold at night. They had requested a space heater from the landlord, according to Pohlman.

McBeth allegedly stepped out of the car and hurled insulation at the pair, according to Pohlman. McBeth allegedly threatened to kill Gilland if the insulation wasn't good enough for them, according to KCTV 5.

McBeth allegedly stabbed Gilland more than 30 times after that. Pohlman had called for help, and after hearing horrifying screams, neighbors hurried to his rescue. One neighbor grabbed McBeth from Gilland and held him at gunpoint until the cops came. Pohlman held Gilland as he died.

Darryl Gilland Senior, his father, said that the experience was "indescribable" and that he could scarcely hold back tears. According to Fox 4, Samantha notified Darryl Senior that his kid had written about it on Facebook and that his father was proud of him.

Samantha told Fox 4 that she recalled Gilland as "such a kind, nervous guy from the beginning" when they met for the first time five years ago. Darryl Senior stated that he felt "lonely and loved his son very dearly."

Family sets up a fundraising campaign to help bereaved Fiance

Darryl's family set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist in covering the expense of sending his remains back to his homeland in Indiana, where he would be buried next to his grandparents, according to the family.

Any extra money will be transferred to Samantha to help her get back on her feet. As of October 26, the family has raised $6,988 of their $10,000 goal. The accusations have now been upgraded to first-degree murder, according to the family. McBeth is scheduled to appear in court again on November 2.

As you may think, we are all shocked and in shock by the untimely loss of our loved one, as Mullins said in the fundraising description. Brent grew up in Indiana and resided in Kansas City for several years.

"We feel it is okay to bring him home to be buried alongside his grandparents, knowing his bond with them. As you might assume, the expense of burying a loved one and transferring them to a distant state is a significant financial hardship, especially when it occurs unexpectedly and tragically," as per Newsweek via MSN.

In 2020, there were 176 killings in the city, 13 of which featured a knife, according to a study. An argument was a contributing factor in the attack in 56 of the killings. The homicide rate for 2020 climbed from 148 the previous year, with six killings involving a knife and 43 deaths involving an argument as a contributory reason.

