Putin slams the West for military support of Ukraine that is a potential threat to Russian and its allies. He called the moves of the US as stoking the embers of conflict by its uncalled-for actions.

The Biden administration has taken provocative actions like the AUKUS deal, also making moves against the Russian Federation with the help of NATO allies.

In the Japan Sea, the USS Chafee tried to breach drills between Moscow and Beijing, even to the point of unsafe operation. It seems the US is getting allegedly too pushy after the Afghan debacle.

Moscow is concerned about Kyiv joining NATO

Last Thursday, President Putin, 69, stressed that Western support for Ukraine is dangerous to the Russian republic. He was very bothered by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said the US supports Kyiv and even said it can join NATO, the Express UK.

He talked to journalists and Russian experts about Austin's visit to Ukraine. He added that no third country could veto the desired NATO membership of the said country, allowing Kyiv to join with no obstruction, cites the VOA.

The Kremlin leader spoke to the Valdai Discussion Club. He stressed that NATO membership of the country might not happen, though military development of the region is in the process. He added that it would be a threat to Russia, Putin stressed.

Since 2014, Washington has backed up Ukraine since Russia annexed Crimea. Russia has ignored chiefly the US. The conflict between the two nations has claimed the lives of 14,000 people as its casualties, according to Kyiv, noted Reuters. But Putin slams the West for military support of Ukraine, which he considers a threat to Russia.

This week, diplomatic relations with NATO went wrong with Moscow as the NATO mission ejected eight members, who were allegedly spying.

The row was finished when last Thursday, NATO was talking about Ukraine joining the group. But the Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko, said that joining NATO would be incendiary to Russia. Washington seems to be moving to block Moscow with its Allies.

Recent US breaches on Russian territory caused tension to rise

Last week Russia told the press of unlawful breaches by the US, either a ship or an aircraft that was intercepted by Russian assets in the Indo-Pacific or the skies of Europe. The US is actively involved in intruding the borders of Russia in three instances.

President Vladimir Putin has stated he'll forgo the invitation to the upcoming climate change summit in Glasgow.

This week, he ordered a halt to work for seven days due to the spike in COVID-19 fatalities. He said it would last from October 30 to November 7, paying all Russians on non-working days.

Putin was enraged at the UK for selling arms to Ukraine, which is beginning to bother him as the West interferes in his affairs.

A Ukrainian diplomat spoke to the Times, saying their spat with Russia will be unpredictable for European stability and security. He added that they needed not only Crimea but all of Ukraine, where Kyiv is not in Moscow. Putin was the Soviet Union complete, and Ukraine would complete his ambition.

Vladimir Putin slams the West for military support of Ukraine, which is allegedly motivated by the US seeking a more significant role in the EU to bolster its image.

