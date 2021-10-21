North Korea has tested seven different types of missiles in the previous month. One carried a hypersonic glider, another was launched from a train, another was launched from a submarine, and still another was a missile capable of striking any location in the United States.

These missiles haven't been manufactured in substantial numbers by North Korea, in most cases, any number. They haven't loaded any of them with nuclear bombs and haven't shown that they can manufacture a nuclear warhead small enough to fit in the nose cone of a missile.

Pyongyang claims US, UN tamper dangerous time bomb

They haven't developed any submarines that can carry ballistic missiles, save for an experimental type. To put it another way, there's no need to seek refuge in a shelter just yet. North Korea is ramping up its nuclear-weapons development, presumably in retaliation to the United States' missile-defense program.

Per Slate via MSN, there are two things about a missile launched from a North Korean submarine that are very alarming. First, attaching a missile to a submarine extends its range, making it simpler for North Korea to attack the United States-assuming it ever develops the missiles and a submarine capable of reaching that far. Second, a submarine may swim straight up to an adversary's shore and fire a missile with little or no notice.

Officials in Japan are particularly concerned about this, prompting some to consider constructing a missile defense system or developing its own offensive nuclear weapons, both of which might encourage North Korea to develop additional offensive missiles.

Pyongyang warned the US and the UNSC were "tampering with a dangerous time bomb" during an emergency meeting over North Korea's last ballistic missile launch.

On Tuesday, North Korea conducted a successful test of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SBLM). The missile has "advanced control guiding technology," which might make it difficult to monitor, as per Republic World.

The UN Security Council convened a closed-door meeting on Wednesday to address North Korea in the aftermath of the test. North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed on the margins of the conference that the US had made "provocative steps" by asking for an emergency UNSC meeting.

North Korea says US overreacts to its nuclear missile test

Pyongyang is also "very concerned" about the US' "abnormal" response to a legitimate use of its defense rights, according to the statement.

The North Korean ministry informed the state-run media source that during the latest test-firing, Pyongyang did not have the US in mind nor was it directed at it, but that it was work that had previously been planned exclusively for the country's defense.

Per Washington Times, the Biden administration reacted to North Korea's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week by complaining that the UN is "not doing its job" in enforcing and executing Security Council sanctions imposed on Pyongyang years ago.

While the White House continues to issue an open invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's government to have discussions on the country's nuclear weapons programs without restrictions, the administration has begun to show signs that its tolerance with Pyongyang's recent provocations is running out.

The current spate of North Korean ballistic missile launches has been "unlawful" and "unacceptable," according to US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who spoke to media at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

