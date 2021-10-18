A woman's body was reportedly found in an unused van parked at the Huntsville Public Safety Complete in Alabama. Police later identified the deceased woman as Christina Nance, whose family reported her missing on Oct. 2.

What happened to Christina Nance?

Huntsville Deputy Police Chief DeWayne McCarver appeared in a news briefing confirming Nance's identity. He also revealed that authorities are being questioned about discovering Nance's body since she was found deceased inside a rarely used police van.

According to McCarver, all city vehicles should be locked when they are not being used or occupied. So, it's unclear why the van was left unlocked that's why Nance managed to get it.

As of press writing, authorities continue to scour over security footage from the parking lot in an attempt to figure out what happened to Nance.

Some of the footage that they have gathered showed Nance entering the van on Sept. 25. Days later, she was seen in the footage opening and closing the door of the police van.

"Ms. Nance is observed in the video, walking around the parking lot. She lays down in the bushes at some point (and) she sits on the hood of a police car for some time. She approaches other cars in the parking lot. ... And this all happens for about 10 minutes before she enters the van," McCarver said via CNN.

Alabama woman last seen alive on Sept. 28

McCarver confirmed that the last time that Nance was spotted opening the van's windows was on Sept. 28. He also said that the incident would've been avoided if only Nance had reached out to those walking in and out of the parking lot. After all, it was a busy parking lot because officers were in and out 24 hours a day.

As of late, authorities still do not know what Nance's state of mind was when she entered the van and just before she passed away.

An official autopsy report has yet to be released, but authorities have already confirmed no foul play or bodily trauma.

Huntsville Police criticized following Christina Nance's death

Police officers assigned at the Huntsville Public Safety Office were also criticized for not noticing Nance even though she had been staying in their van for 12 days.

Authorities are also questioning the police officers, but it's still unclear if they had any involvement in the tragedy.

On Monday. the Huntsville police held a conference with the media members and shared video footage of Nance walking around the parking lot last month.

Christina Nance's footage shared with her family, media

Police Chief Mark McMurray also released a statement expressing their sadness over Nance's demise. He said that his thoughts and prayers were with the family during this difficult time.

He also confirmed that authorities had already met with Nance's family on Friday. Officers also showed Nance's family her video footage at the police parking lot, according to AL.

After watching the video, Nance's sister Latausha said that the footage only left them with more questions than answers, according to WFLA.

