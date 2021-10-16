Louisiana State Trooper Carl Cavalier claimed that he is being terminated from his job after he accused two of his colleagues of murdering Ronald Greene.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police recently explained their decision to let Cavalier.

"Trooper Cavalier received the decision of the appointing authority to move forward with termination based on an administrative investigation which revealed he violated several departmental policies. It should be noted that our disciplinary administrative process is not finalized and Cavalier remains an employee at this time," Melissa Matey said via CNN.

Carl Cavalier hopes to get his job back

Prior to the statement, Cavalier already shared the termination letter that he received from the local department saying that he violated policies on public statement, lawful orders, loyalty to the department, dissemination of information, seeking publicity, and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

However, Cavalier is convinced that he is being terminated because he retaliated against those the troopers involved in the murder, as well as the department.

He also believes that he's being punished for writing a book on the incident even though it is fictional and under his pseudonym.

In a statement, he said that he believes he will get his job back if the justice system works like it's supposed to, according to NBC News.

Last month, Cavalier filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana State Police after accusing them of racism and discrimination.

What happened to Ronald Greene?

In 2019, Greene died following a police chase. The police officers who tracked Greene told his family that he died following a car crash.

However, police body camera showed Greene being tased, kicked, and punched by police officers. The victim died in the custody of the police.

Years after the incident, Cavalier said that he thinks there was an internal coverup to protect those that were involved in Greene's death.

He also filed several complaints to the department but never got a response from them.

Following the incident, the troopers involved in the incident were just reprimanded for their actions. A third trooper was to be terminated for using force on someone, as well as on the grounds of his conduct that was unbecoming of an officer, among many others.

However, the third trooper passed away following a car crash before he could even be charged.

Ronald Greene's family still seeking justice

Two years after Greene's death, his family said that they want the troopers that chased their loved one to be charged with homicide. They also want those that may have participated in the cover-up to be charged.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards met with Greene's family to discuss the case for the second time in May of this year.

Edwards said that he told Greene's mom, Mona Hardin that the Louisiana State Police is cooperating with the Union Parish District Attorney and the United States Department of Justice in their investigations.

Since the department is already under the leadership of a new state police superintendent, the governor is confident that changes are already been made at the agency, stated his official statement via Edwards' website.

