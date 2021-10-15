His distraught mother confirmed child star Matthew Mindler killed himself with sodium nitrate he bought on Amazon during his first days at university.

According to toxicology tests conducted by the Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, Matthew Mindler's death was caused by sodium nitrate toxicity.

The former child star purchased the substance, which is widely used to cure meats, for $15 on Amazon in August and died from severe low blood pressure and a lack of oxygen in the body.

Former child star's mom reveals how he died

Sodium-nitrate-related fatalities are common since the chemical is commonly used to preserve meat, but Mindler's mother claimed the overdose was purposeful based on secret information her late son had left behind.

Monica Mindler, the actor's devastated mother, told TMZ, that her son's recent Internet search history revealed he was looking into methods to end his life without suffering. Although she was aware of her son's "crippling anxiety," she had no idea he had been exploring suicide.

Mindler, from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was discovered dead on August 28 in Manor Township, near Millersville University, where he was a student, four days after he went missing.

The freshman was last seen on campus on Tuesday night after attending classes on Monday and Tuesday, according to Millersville University police. At about 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, he was seen on security footage heading from the West Villages residence hall to the Centennial Driver parking lot.

The student was dressed in a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeve, a black face mask, dark-colored pants, and sneakers, according to a snapshot from security footage. He was wearing a black backpack on his back.

After failing to return to his dorm room and skipping classes, he was reported missing the next night, Wednesday. On the following day, campus police reported a missing individual to the National Crime Information Center, as per Daily Mail.

Monica informed TMZ that he had an upcoming job interview with the IT department and that he was making pals. She stated the last time they texted was on Thursday, and she promised she'd pick him up on Friday so he could rest at home for a few days.

However, when she contacted him on Wednesday morning, the messages were received as text messages rather than iMessages, implying that his phone was turned off or was inaccessible.

Monica told the news source that when she grew concerned about her son, she called the university for a wellness check and spoke with his roommate on Wednesday. No one had seen her kid, and people were gravely concerned.

By Thursday, she had driven to campus and enlisted the help of the police in the hunt. He was discovered dead near the school on Saturday.

Who is Matthew Mindler?

As a young actor, Mindler featured in a number of television series and films, including 'As the World Turns,' 'Late Show With David Letterman,' and 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.'

In the comedy 'Our Idiot Brother,' Mindler co-starred with Paul Rudd in the role of River. According to USA Today, his most recent job was in TV's 'Chad: An American Boy,' in which he portrayed Peter.

You may reach out to the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) at any time of day or night, or chat online if you or someone you know is dealing with self-harm or suicide thoughts.

When individuals in distress phone 741741, Crisis Text Line provides free, confidential help through text message 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

