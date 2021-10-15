Vladimir Putin tells an attractive US interviewer that she's not listening enough to vital points during an onstage interview in Moscow. The pretty female anchor asked many questions like whether gas supplies were weaponized, but she did not pay close attention to his answers.

Putin explains gas and the EU situation in the interview

CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble conducted the interview in Moscow where the Russian president was asked relevant questions that he answered promptly.

He took the chance to clarify his views about charges with the gas fiasco, which Gamble at times just may not have given proper attention to.

Putin told the good-looking US anchorwoman, she is not paying enough attention to his view about the issue of gas supplies for Europe, reported the Daily Mail.

During the interview with Ms. Gamble, she asked his thoughts about allegations by EU leaders that Gazprom was stopping more gas supply at his behest are. He added that it looks like she does not hear the important messages that need to be focused on.

In the exchange of words, he remarked that he might still be the leader of the Russian nation even until the 2036s.

Putin debunked what some EU officials say he is shutting down the energy tap, rebuked what the others say as sabotage on Moscow's part. Any perception the pipelines are used for usual leverage is not the truth. The Kremlin leader was displeased by the west, claiming that he used gas supplies as a strategic tool for evident geo-politicking, also claimed the EU leaders were getting unhinged by their helplessness in the gas war.

Putin tells an attractive US interviewer that there were other aspects to the gas problem in Europe.

In the Russian Energy Week interview, Putin baited Gamble by telling the audience that the interviewer was beautiful. He complained that she was not listening to him, each time needing to repeat the question, noted the Independent.

The Russian leader got fascinated by the US anchorwoman and let out the soft putdown. But the interviewer said that she heard him and added the Russian spent some time addressing the issue about the scarce gas supplies.

Putin's answer to the line of questioning is that all the gas supply to Europe is not done via pipelines, adding the interviewer was misrepresented.

Furthermore, the Kremlin leader mentioned that a 10% increase was affected by Gazprom. Russia also put in 15% more. He stressed that they were adding more gas, not lessening the supply to Europe, cited Euronews.

Russian media explained that he complimented Gamble

Gamble took her looks like a gentle nudge to correct her, though saying that she's beautiful is a compliment from the Russian leader, says it engagingly to keep the discussion on a good note.

Also, he cited that the US and other suppliers were cutting back the gas supply to the EU nations. Another point for the Russian leader is there have been increased gas flow, and give as much can be supplied to their partners.

He denied doing anything to exploit the energy crisis as a way to push the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a cause by those against it.

