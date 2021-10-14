Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying to become "financially independent" since stepping down as senior royals. One way they've done this by engaging the corporate world, where they've taken on new roles and signed multi-million dollar business deals.

The pair just announced their foray into the financial world by becoming "impact partners" and investors in Ethic, a sustainable investing business with $1.3 billion under management.

The move was revealed on the Archewell website, with the duo stating that the jobs will allow them to "put their principles into action." So far, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's largest contract appears to be with Netflix, with whom they will collaborate to develop content that also informs and inspires.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's business deals

The deal's precise value is unknown, however it has been speculated that it might be worth $112 million. A documentary on Prince Harry's Invictus Games and a children's series about a little girl named Pearl and her experiences are in the works, with Meghan serving as executive producer.

Netflix, which has over 200 million customers globally, will have exclusive rights to their productions. According to insiders, social messages, racial justice, gender fairness, and the environment are extensively featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's concerts.

Meanwhile, during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to New York last month, it was alleged that Harry was seen carrying a mic. The black cable could be seen coming out of his trouser pocket and into his shirt, leading to speculation that the pair was taping footage for their Netflix deal, MIRROR reported.

The Archewell Foundation, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded, was recognized for its charitable efforts. The royal couple has a long history of supporting charitable causes, even inviting guests to give to a charity on their wedding day in 2018.

Following their departure from the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan announced the launch of their non-profit in 2020 as one of their first projects.

The Sussexes gave hint of major social media comeback

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given away a major hint that they are planning a major social media comeback. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020, they ceased posting on their SussexRoyal account, The Sun reported.

However, if their recent royal trip to New York is any indication, the pair may be posting for fans again soon. Meghan and Harry may make a comeback on their own social media accounts or through their Archewell foundation.

Prince Harry previously spoke to Fast Company about the perils of social media, but he hasn't ruled out a comeback when the time is "right." During a 15-minute address at an online conference that cost $1,750 (£1,342) per ticket for attendees to log on, Meghan Markle compared individuals on social media to drug addicts.

Read Also: Princess Diana Documentary Reveals She Witnessed Father Slap Her Mother; Here's What The Royal Has Been Through Before Marrying Prince Charles

Decision about Lilibet's christening is not yet final

In addition, reports regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 4-month-old daughter Lilibet's christening were debunked by the couple's spokesperson. On Wednesday, October 13, the spokesman informed E! News that plans for the baptism "have not been finalized," and that reports of a forthcoming Church of England christening were "mere speculation."

The couple had Lili in June and christened their now 2-year-old son, Archie, in July 2019 at Windsor Castle. Two months after his arrival, the ceremony took place.

Related Article: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Tribute For Princess Diana; Do The Sussexes Plan To Christen Lilibet in The UK?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.