The White House Select Committee has recently issued another subpoena to former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark as former United States President Donald Trump continues to call for an investigation into the 2020 election fraud.

In a statement, Trump said that if the 2020 presidential election fraud isn't "solved", Republicans will band together and not vote in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential elections. Since his loss, the Republican businessman has continued to claim that he should have been the rightful winner against Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's Claim of Election Fraud

Amid his attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential elections, Trump has also criticized legislators and judges who did not support his beliefs. Despite this, the Republican businessman has yet to provide substantial evidence that proves his loss was wrongfully given.

But on Wednesday, Trump continued his efforts of undermining Biden's presidential election win by criticizing a Georgia judge who dismissed a fraud suit. The former U.S. president denied that there was little evidence supporting his claims. Trump said that he won and that authorities "thoroughly and conclusively documented" it, Newsweek reported.

The incident is increasing pressure on the House Select Committee as it continues its investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's involvement in the incident. Many in Trump's circle are actively trying to avoid getting involved with the committee's investigations and are trying to evade accountability.

This has made it even more difficult for the committee to perform its responsibilities properly as these individuals are considered crucial witnesses in the unprecedented incident. If they are able to drag out the investigation long enough, the midterm elections could potentially shut down the efforts to look into the Jan. 6 riot if Republicans are able to reclaim the White House.

Members of the committee are struggling to do their jobs and have warned Trump's colleagues who have dismissed subpoenas could face criminal referrals. The move would put the Justice Department of the Biden administration in the hot seat, CNN reported.

Subpoena to Former DOJ Official

Amid the tense situation, the committee has issued another subpoena to Trump's former DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark. The official was ordered by the committee to appear before them on Oct. 29. Rep. Bennie Thompson, one of the chairs of the committee, said they needed to understand Clark's role in the incident.

The decision to subpoena Clark comes after Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee released conflicting reports last week. The issue was related to accusations that former President Trump pressured the DOJ to investigate election fraud claims.

On one hand, Democrats on the committee claim that Trump was dedicated to following through with Clark's plan to ask state legislatures to appoint replacement electors and fire former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said that the report showed how close the American people came to a constitutional crisis.

However, the GOP report, on the other hand, downplayed the issue and argued that the meeting held on Jan. 3 was only done to "formally and finally decide the issues at play, which were two-fold: whether to send Clark's draft letter and whether to remove Rosen as acting attorney general and replace him with Clark", Fox News reported.

