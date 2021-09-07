Chicago police announced Sunday the death of a 4-year-old child who was shot in the head while sleeping inside a home in the Woodlawn area on Friday night .

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of South Ellis shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. Bullets were fired from outside a house and then passed through a window, striking the boy twice in the head.

The toddler, named Mychal Moultry Jr., was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in severe condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said. A $9,000 reward has been offered by community activists, a non-profit, and a church for the identification and conviction of the individual guilty of the shooting.

Authorities look into the suspect's identity

Gunfire from outside the property hit Mychal Moultry Jr., who was sleeping at his father's apartment in Woodlawn, according to WGN-TV. Authorities said the kid, who was visiting from Alabama, was subsequently confirmed dead at a hospital on Sunday.

During the incident, Mychal's 34-year-old mother was also injured by shattered glass. Over the Labor Day weekend, from Friday to early Monday, Mychal was the city's youngest homicide victim. According to officials, eight children were among the victims.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said Mychal's father held him until paramedics arrived on the scene. Shell casings were discovered in front of a three-story apartment building with a smashed front window. Investigators have encouraged the public to contact cops if they have any information on the boy's death, the NY Post reported.

Mychal and his mother arrived in Chicago on Friday morning, having traveled from their home in Decatur, Alabama. Initial interviews with Mychal's parents and the homeowner revealed no indication of motivation.

Labor Day weekend filled with reports of shootings

During a violent Labor Day weekend in Democrat-controlled cities throughout the country, at least 68 people were shot, including a four-year-old boy. A cab driver was gunned and killed by a 15-year-old kid in the early hours of Sunday morning in Washington, D.C., and New York City, where a wave of attacks occurred.

According to a new report published by Fox News, murders have climbed 16 percent in most major US cities that are dominated by Democrats so far in 2021 compared to 2020.

Norfolk, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Petersburg, Riverside, Los Angeles, Memphis, Chicago, New York, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Houston, Louisville, Denver, Nashville, Austin, Atlanta, Seattle, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee were among the 24 cities included in the report.

Per Daily Mail, homicide rates increased in 21 of the 24 cities examined. Aside from Portland, several of the highest percentage rises were in smaller cities with low murder rates, such as Omaha, St Petersburg, and Riverside. Cities with a history of far more murders, on the other hand, saw significant percentage rises.

Chicago saw a 32 percent rise in killings in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, there were 25 more homicides in Los Angeles, a 37 percent rise. Large cities, predictably, contributed disproportionately to the total rise in homicide victims.

In the first quarter of 2021, the three largest cities -New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago- accounted for 39 percent of the 193 additional people slain. While the report does not specify the causes that went into its findings, the recent increase in violent crime rates necessitates an immediate reaction from municipal, state, and federal officials.

There have been repeated demands from within the Democratic Party to defund the cops while President Joe Biden has already stated that he would not hesitate to take on the gun lobby head-on.

