Royal sources claim Prince Andrew has no chance of returning to public life since his siblings have ruled it out at a family gathering, and Prince William views him as a "threat" to the monarchy.

According to a source close to the family, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward met in January and agreed that their brother should never be permitted to return to public life.

It comes as the Duke of York, who has been embroiled in a controversy, is seen as a threat to the Royal Family by Prince William, who supposedly believes he is "ungracious and ungrateful."

After a catastrophic interview on the BBC's Newsnight nearly two years ago, Prince Andrew, 61, is facing a sex abuse lawsuit in the United States and has been pulled aside from public life.

According to a Sunday Times insider, the royals will never accept him back because of the negative press the story has brought them. The insider said Prince William has been irritated by Prince Andrew's behavior since the controversy broke, and it's what "really gets" him.

While Andrew's reputation has been tainted, it appears that he believes he can put the controversy behind him, especially given how he spoke to the media during Prince Philip's funeral this year.

Two days after the Duke of Edinburgh died, he spoke to media crews outside All Saints Chapel, Windsor Lodge, to share the Royal Family's sorrow.

While Prince Charles "loves" his brother, he believes his accuser Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse writ is bringing "unwelcome reputational damage to the institution." Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment. A representative from Kensington Palace was approached for reaction, as per MIRROR.

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit

Virginia Roberts, who now goes by her married name of Giuffre, was reportedly interrogated by police yesterday night after filing a civil lawsuit in the United States alleging that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the Prince on three different occasions.

It comes as it was revealed last week that if Prince Andrew's sex abuse lawsuit is allowed to proceed in New York later this month, family, advisers, and even ex-wife Sarah Ferguson might be hauled into courtrooms to answer questions about him.

The Duke is ready to hand up "personal documents" in an invasive procedure that may involve family and Royal aides.

That may include Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has stayed searingly honest to the embattled Duke and faces a subpoena if Prince Andrew fails to have his case dismissed. Royal sources worry that any such effort would be a "pretty traumatic" procedure that Prince Andrew's lawyers would only ever undertake with due caution.

The Duke has until October 29 to respond to the civil complaint, with a hearing planned for November 3 via videoconference.

The news follows one of the most spectacular examples of royal redemption when Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson joined him to Balmoral in August for the first time since the civil lawsuit was issued when senior members of the Royal Family met for the first time since the civil suit was filed.

The Duchess also stated that she is "100% certain" that Prince Andrew is speaking the truth regarding his role in the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein case.

The news comes as it was discovered that the Queen is financing Prince Andrew's defense against sex abuse claims with millions of pounds.

The total legal price is expected to be in the millions, according to royal courtiers, as the civil action against Prince Andrew drags on for months or perhaps years. In addition, a future settlement or damages payment would add millions to the total sum, Daily Mail reported.

