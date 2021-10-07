The new Princess Diana film 'Spencer,' starring Kristen Stewart, has been panned by royal experts, who claim it degrades the late princess and is overly harsh.

Princess Diana, who died in a car accident at the age of 36, breaks down in tears in front of her son Prince William as she battles her eating issue and self-harm in scenes from the film.

In one of the film's most frightening sequences, Princess Diana fantasizes of hurling herself down the stairs and choking on a pearl necklace given to her by her husband, Prince Charles.

Royal experts slam new Princess Diana film

Her bulimia is depicted in other portions of the film, as she vomits and even has hallucinations about her own death. "It is really cruel to portray her like this. It's just pointless," Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun of the film.

Prince William begs his mother to come down for supper in another scene after she locks herself in her room after self-harming with wire cutters.

Princess Diana then walks out of the room, her makeup dripping down her cheeks, and asks her son if he saw Camilla Parker Bowles at the church on Christmas morning. It came after royal experts slammed violent sequences depicting Princess Diana's bulimia in The Crown in November.

Following a violent fight with Prince Charles, Emma Corrin's Diana was seen shoving her fingers down her throat to be sick. In another, she was seen gorging herself on sweets before pushing herself to vomit in the palace's toilet.

The scenes depicting her bulimia were so brutal that viewers were given an on-screen warning at the start of each of the three episodes. Royal biographers have questioned if 'The Crown' could have handled the situation more delicately, as per Daily Mail.

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana film launched in London

Last month, the first trailer for Spencer was published, including Kristen Stewart's rendition of the late Royal's accent for the first time. The short film, set in 1991 and due to be released on November 5, depicted the Hollywood star wandering the grounds of Sandringham Estate over the Christmas season as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles in the aftermath of divorce and infidelity allegations.

The story chronicles Princess Diana's realization that she needs to "veer from a course that puts her in-line to one day be Queen," as written by English screenwriter Steven Knight, who also wrote 'Peaky Blinders.'

The drama, according to director Pablo Larran, will not focus on Princess Diana's terrible death, but rather on her connection with her Royal husband and her love for children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart insists that her new film on Princess Diana was made with great care and consideration. The Twilight actress, 31, plays the Princess of Wales in the highly anticipated film 'Spencer,' which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday night.

Stewart stated she was mindful of not exploiting the late princess's legacy as she arrived for the film's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Per METRO, the star acknowledged that premiering the film in Princess Diana's hometown of London was "a little nerve-wracking," but added, "I hope everyone's happy with it... I'm hoping she's watching."

