As the hunt for Brian Laundrie continues, a North Port police officer has raised concerns about his assertions that he left their home and headed to a wildlife park.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin on Friday that Laundrie's parents' statements have "a lot of oddness" to them and that part of their narrative "simply didn't make sense."

He added the North Port police are collaborating with the FBI to locate Laundrie, who went missing on September 1 after returning home on a cross-country trip with his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Police claim there's "oddness" in Brian Laundrie's case

On September 17, Laundrie, 23, was reported missing by his parents, who said he walked to the adjacent Carlton Reserve and never returned.

Petito's corpse was discovered at a campground in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming two days later, and her death was declared a homicide.

However, as dozens of officers from the FBI, North Port Police Department, Florida Wildlife Commission, numerous sheriff's offices, and K9 search and rescue teams explore the area for him, some survivalists have questioned Laundrie's ability to survive in a nature preserve for almost three weeks.

Although Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, informed authorities that their son left the house on September 14, they waited three days to report him missing, as per Daily Mail. Family attorney Steven Bertolino claimed in a statement last week that the Laundries were wrong and that Brian really departed the residence on September 13.

Per NY Post, Brian Laundrie had been questioned about Petito's disappearance when the couple was on a cross-country trip, but he had hired a lawyer and refused to participate. Petito's body was discovered at a Wyoming campsite on September 19, nearly three weeks after Brian came home without his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Police have now been chastised for allowing Brian, the only person of interest in the investigation, to flee. Taylor, on the other hand, maintained that officers did everything they could.

Dog the Bounty Hunter discovers "terrifying" material on Brian Laundrie's social media

During his search for the fugitive fiance of deceased hiker Gabby Petito, Dog the Bounty Hunter discovered "terrifying" material on Brian Laundrie's Facebook page.

On Friday, the reality TV personality, who joined the search for Laundrie last month, revealed his discoveries to The Sun, expressing his worries that Laundrie may be a "serial killer."

When it comes to tracking down fugitives, Dog stated that he primarily depends on social media accounts. According to Dog, he pays close attention to the books that a fugitive reads.

He said that Laundrie enjoys "serial killer books." Dog feels Laundrie "didn't just become a killer overnight" but rather as a result of a series of "demonic" encounters.

While investigators have identified Laundrie as a person of interest in Gabby's killing, he has not been labeled a suspect. In an Instagram post, the fugitive stated that he and Gabby had read Chuck Palahniuk's horror satire novel 'Lullaby.'

Lullaby is a 2002 book about writer Carl Streator, who is writing a piece about crib death when he finds a curious link between the deaths of the infants and his own wife and child.

Streator accidentally memorizes the rhyme and goes on to kill people over small annoyances. On his social media sites, cyber sleuths have uncovered a series of creepy artworks.

One disturbing image depicts a man wearing a wolf mask and wielding a blood-soaked knife.

