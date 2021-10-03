Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Joe Biden's failure to secure the southern border would result in the deaths of American children as drug traffickers exploit the country's vulnerability.

Pompeo's remarks came just days after the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public safety warning last week about an alarming spike in the number of fraudulent prescription pills containing fentanyl discovered in the United States.

According to the DEA, the bulk of the fake pills are produced in Mexico using ingredients provided by China and then smuggled into the United States. More than 9.5 million fake pills have already been confiscated this year, which is more than double the number collected in the previous two years.

Southern border failures are due to Biden's weak policies

Last week, the federal agency also revealed that 1.8 million fake fentanyl pills were recovered after a two-month operation that resulted in 810 arrests, as per NY Post. The pills containing the lethal synthetic opioid have the potential to kill more than 700,000 people, according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

The DEA also confiscated almost 1,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, which could be used to create tens of millions of more pills.

After rolling down or repealing several of former President Donald Trump's immigration measures, the Biden administration has struggled to manage the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas allegedly questioned his colleagues if the agency was prepared to handle up to 400,000 migrants crossing the border in October, nearly double the 21-year record set in July.

Per Daily Mail, despite public attempts to seem in command of the situation at the southwest border, a phone discussion last week between Mayorkas and senior officials reveals a Biden administration trying to handle a growing crisis.

On the conversation, Mayorkas questioned if the border was prepared for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 migrants crossing the border next month, according to two DHS officials.

Even the lower estimate would be a record, but 400,000 border crossings are roughly double the 21-year high of 210,000 set in July. More than 208,000 contacts occurred along the southern border in August.

The projections were not based on internal intelligence. Instead, Mayorkas and others inside the DHS were concerned about increasing border crossings if a court-ordered repeal of the Title 42 expulsion program went into force.

Val Verde County to sue Biden administration

Val Verde County elected authorities voted overwhelmingly to sue the Biden administration for the border issue. Officials attended a meeting and agreed to join forces with other border counties suing President Joe Biden.

During the discussion, county commissioners highlighted the more than 30,000 migrants who had crossed the border illegally in recent weeks, particularly the 16,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti, who landed at the Del Rio International Bridge.

The county's decision follows that of Loredo's Democrat mayor. In many interviews, Pete Saenz emphasized that the United States needed to do more, adding, "We need to truly secure the border, it was working under Trump, call it whatever you want, but it was working," KTSM reported.

