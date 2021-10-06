One of former United States President Donald Trump's former aides, Dan Scavino, continues to avoid investigators who have been tasked by the House Select Committee to deliver a subpoena to the official in-person amid an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

It has been more than a week since the committee has served the subpoena to Scavino asking for his cooperation with the investigation. The incident comes shortly before the deadline the committee issued for Scavino and three more of Trump's close allies to comply with the subpoenas.

Failure to Subpoena Former Trump Aide

The select committee wanted the documents to be returned by Oct. 7 and have a deposition including the three officials by Oct. 15. Scavino has continued to be elusive regarding the subpoena and has refused to comment on the issue.

A source familiar with the situation jokingly urged the select committee to tweet the subpoena to Scavino, who has been actively trolling the group in the past few days on social media. The other Trump aides who have been given subpoenas were former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon, and former chief of staff Kash Patel, CNN reported.

Patel previously acknowledged his receipt of the subpoena by the committee who have reportedly been successful in reaching the other two Trump aides. The letter sent to Scavino mentioned that he was a close ally of Trump for several years.

The committee emphasized their reason that the former Trump aide could offer vital information regarding discussions that the former president had with members of Congress on Jan. 5 about his claims of the presidential elections being a fraud.

Scavino is also believed to have crucial information regarding the communication strategy the Trump's White House used leading up to the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that was conducted shortly before the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, Yahoo News reported.

Investigating the Events of the Capitol Riot

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is leading the select committee that is responsible for investigating and piecing together the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The committee was tasked with finding out to what extent former President Trump was involved with the demonstrations.

In response to the subpoenas, Trump said that he hoped the "unselect committee" would call witnesses regarding the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections. The Republican argued that the event was the primary reason that resulted in the thousands of residents marching to Washington, D.C.

The select committee has ramped up its efforts since August and issued several public records requests to seven executive branch agencies. The demands included the acquisition of records of former president Trump's communication with many of his key allies and colleagues, Business Insider reported.

The situation came as the select committee heard testimonies from involved individuals behind closed doors. An aide of the committee declined to reveal the identities of the witnesses who were included in the investigation. Thompson noted that members of the committee were "investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack."



