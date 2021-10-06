Mark Zuckerberg just responded to the claims made by Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower. The Facebook CEO said that none of Haugen's allegations are true.

Facebook CEO responds to Whistleblower

In his statement, Zuckerberg said that the recent media coverage of Haugen was hard to read because it just doesn't reflect the company that everyone knows.

The Facebook CEO also denied the former employee's allegations that Facebook doesn't care about social issues and is just after optimization and revenue.

He said that the people at Facebook care deeply about important issues such as well-being and mental health. And this is why it's been challenging to see coverage the doesn't represent their work and motives accurately.

Zuckerberg added that the idea that they prioritize profit over everything else is just not true.

Zuckerberg also said that Haugen's allegation that Facebook pushes content that makes people angry is "deeply illogical." After all, it's very important for him and everyone working at Facebook to build a good and safe environment for children.

The Facebook CEO also threw shade at Haugen for making several claims that didn't make sense.

"If we wanted to ignore research, why would we create an industry-leading research program to understand these important issues in the first place? If we didn't care about fighting harmful content then why would we employ so many more people dedicated to this than any other company in our space - even ones larger than us?" Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth dropped this week

Despite Zuckerberg's recent defense, Haugen's allegations still affected his personal wealth in tremendous ways.

According to reports, the CEO's personal wealth dropped $6 billion hours after Haugen's "60 Minutes" interview aired last Sunday.

The drop in Zuckerberg's wealth also resulted in the Facebook CEO falling down a notch on the world's wealthiest people list. Zuckerberg is now ranked fifth on the list, and he's right below former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

As of press writing, Zuckerberg's net worth is down to $121.6 billion. He's also down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks.

Since September, Zuckerberg has already seen a drop of about 15 percent. And by Monday, he saw another 4.9 percent drop in his net worth, according to Bloomberg.

Frances Haugen continues to target Facebook

Last month, the Wall Street Journal was first to publish a series of stories based on Haugen's internal documents before she quit her job at Facebook.

However, only last Sunday, she decided to reveal her identity after only being called Facebook's whistleblower for weeks.

Haugen decided to expose thousands of internal documents because she disliked how Facebook lied about their progress on hate, violence, and misinformation.

The Facebook whistleblower also alleged that Facebook is only focused on one thing: making money. And the company doesn't allegedly care if the content will cause harm as long as it can optimize user engagement on the platform.

Haugen also slammed Facebook over their decision not to stop their "Civic Integrity" program too quickly. If they didn't, Haugen believes that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot wouldn't have transpired.

