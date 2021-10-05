New York businessman Andrew Yang announced his separation from the Democratic Party on Monday and changed his voter registration after his failed attempts of becoming president and mayor of New York.

In a post on his website, Yang said that the process was an "emotional experience", which had him transitioning to independent after spending more than 20 years as a registered Democrat. He said that he had remained a "staunch Democrat" through his 20s and was glad he was able to befriend his colleagues and make confidantes in the party.

Separation With the Democratic Party

Yang explained that separating ways with his "Democrat" title was the "right thing" to do after he dropped out of the mayoral race in New York this year. Previously, the businessman launched his bid for presidency in late 2017. He is also known as a lawyer turned entrepreneur as well as the author of "The War on Normal People."

The businessman appealed to his supporters by warning of the negative impacts and potential threats of technology, such as automation and artificial intelligence. Yang also had plans to pass a universal basic income called the "Freedom Dividend" that would have given $1,000 per month. His proposal served as the foundation for his plans to support a society that he argued was struggling against capitalism, NBC News reported.

In his statement, Yang noted that during his time as a Democrat, he, like many others, was drawn primarily to national races. He previously co-hosted a small fundraiser for John Kerry's campaign when he was 29, noting that he was able to raise roughly $3,000. Yang was also delighted when former United States President Barack Obama won in 2008 and his re-election in 2012.

Yang also donated to Bernie Sanders' campaign in 2016 where he was inspired by the Democrat's words. The businessman later voted for Hillary Clinton against former United States President Donald Trump. Yang said that he believed Trump's election was a "red flag and call to action."

Message to Supporters

Despite reminiscing about his time campaigning for President Joe Biden and the number of friends he has made in the Democratic Party, he stood by his decision. While he himself left being a Democrat behind, he urged his supporters to not lose hope or change their affiliation. Yang said that it would "disenfranchise" someone if they resided in the regions that are either very red or very blue, Fox News reported.

It was reported last month that Yang plans to form a third party after his views that both Democrats and Republicans have failed to address the needs of the American people. Yang is also scheduled to release the book titled, "Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy" sometime later this week.

The businessman's new priority will be on promoting the adoption of open primaries and ranked-choice voting. It is something that New York City and many other cities have implemented in recent years. Yang believes that the reforms would provide voters with more choices and make the election system more dynamic, Politico reported.



