A Brooklyn federal jail guard is asking the court to give him a no-prison sentence even after he sexually abused one of the inmates where he was working for months.

According to reports, Carlos Martinez's lawyer wrote in a sentencing memo filed in Brooklyn General Court that his client didn't exercise sound judgment during the time of the abuse. The lawyer also said that his client regrets what he did and is feeling remorseful for what happened.

However, his victim, "Maria," asks the court not to grant the former federal jail guard pardon. The victim also said that she wants justice and to see Martinez deal with the repercussions of his actions while he's in prison.

Brooklyn jail guard's rape victim seeks justice

According to NY Daily News, Martinez worked at the Brooklyn jail years ago. And the rape incident happened on several occasions between 2015 and 2016.

He would reportedly ask Maria to go to his office in the Metropolitan Detention Center to clean. And while she's there, he would violently sexually abuse her. To ensure that he wouldn't get caught, Martinez scanned the surveillance camera in his office so that no one would see him in the act.

Read Also: Rape Victim Re-Victimized? College Demands List Of Every Sex Partner From Rape Victim

Following a recent court hearing, Brooklyn federal prosecutors ask judge Edward Korman to sentence Martinez to 20 years behind bars. The former warned also asked the judge to sentence Martinez to life in prison.

The former jail guard has been spending time in jail throughout the past four years. And he will continue to stay in jail up until Wednesday's sentencing.

More rape cases in New York prisons earlier this year

This is not the first time that a prison employee from New York was accused of raping someone.

According to Syracuse, a New York state corrections officer was arrested in May after raping someone multiple times between 2009 and 2011.

Steven Gogger was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree sex abuse.

Gogger was asked to turn over all his guns after his arrest, and an order of protection was also ordered against him. Gogger was also held on a $10,000 bail, a $20,000 secure cash bond, or a $100,000 partial bond.

In February, WKBW reported that New York prison guards raped female prisoners and assaulted them. The jail officials were also accused of covering up the incident.

According to the publication, the rape and assault incidents took place over the last five years at five different prisons in the Big Apple. Two of the five prisons are the Albion Correctional Facility and the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Brocton.

It was also pointed out that some of the complaints made by the victims had to do with prison guards that have been arrested before.

James W. Castonguay was charged with sex crimes at Albion Correctional in September 2020. David F. Stupnick was arrested in May and was charged with multiple sex crimes.

James W. Beam Jr. and Matthew A. Antolini were both charged and arrested on different occasions. By law, inmates cannot comply with sexual activity with an officer, the lawsuit states.

Related Article: Death of Flight Attendant Causes Online Outrage, Sparks Talks On 'Rape Culture,' 'Victim Blaming'

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.