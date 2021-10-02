Donald Trump is seeking the help of a Federal Judge to have his Twitter account restored.

According to reports, Trump's attorneys filed a motion in the US District Court in Miami to seek a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

The ex-POTUS and his attorneys believe that the social media platform is censoring Trump, which violates his First Amendment rights.

Twitter bans Trump amid fears he would incite more violence

Earlier this year, Twitter suspended Trump's account following the deadly US Capitol riots.

The riots took place shortly after Trump made false claims that the previous election was rigged. However, he has not proven his allegation of election fraud until today.

Twitter decided to permanently ban Trump after his supporters violently stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden's presidential win following the incident.

Twitter expressed its concerns over the possibility of Trump inciting further violence. That's why they decided to ban him from the platform.

Trump has also been banned from Facebook and Google's YouTube over similar concerns. As of late, it's still unclear up when Trump will remain banned from YouTube, but Facebook decided to ban him from the platform until January 7, 2023.

Trump questioned Twitter's decision not to ban the Taliban

In July, the former president of the United States filed a lawsuit against all three companies and their CEOs, claiming that he was wrongfully censored, according to the Associated Press.

His recent filing also questioned why Twitter has regularly allowed the Taliban to post their military victories across Afghanistan. Still, they censored him by calling his tweets misleading information, according to Reuters.

Donald Trump accused of spreading false information online

An analysis of Trump's most controversial tweets found that most of his posts primarily spread misinformation and distrust.

Sam Wooley, the director of propaganda research at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Media Engagement, said that Trump's primary use of Twitter has been to spread propaganda and manipulate public opinion.

"He used Twitter to delegitimize information or to delegitimize the positions of his opponents. Since the November election, Trump has turned to Twitter as the core platform for spreading disinformation about the election... Trump uses social media and terms like 'fake news' and 'witch hunt' and his power there to create the illusion of popularity for ideas that actually have no basis in reality," Wooley told CNBC.

As of late, Twitter has not responded to Trump's recent filing.

Republican-led audit confirms Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden during 2020 election

Melania Trump's husband also made headlines recently after Cyber Ninjas confirmed that the 2020 election was not rigged.

A Republican-led audit in Arizona was held after Trump, and his supporters claimed that he should've won the election. However, the audit result proved that not only did Joe Biden win, he also won by a bigger margin than what was previously reported.

Despite the result, Trump and his supporters request other states to conduct an audit of the electoral votes. Texas Governor Greg Abbott agreed to have the votes from four counties be recounted.

